CBD tampons are here, promising to help with painful periods

The CBD tampons are the first foray into consumer products from Daye, a female health research company. After almost three years of research, trials and testing, they’re now purchase to buy on the Daye website. Prices range from £7 to £16 for a box (FYI, they’re priced depending on the choice of tampons).

Wondering what’s so special about a CBD tampon, anyway? Well, the Daye tampons promise to offer a natural alternative to medication for women who frequently experience painful periods, thanks to the CBD. Plus, they’re both dye and pesticide-free, built from absorbent fibres and lab-tested to hold them to the highest standard.

For those of you who are wondering what CBD is, CBD stands for ‘cannabidiol’, a type of cannabinoid chemical which is found naturally in the cannabis plant. FYI, CBD won’t get you high or intoxicate you (another cannabinoid, THC, does that).

Daye’s products contain a concentrated 30% whole plant hemp extract, plus a naturally occurring 100mg of cannabidiol per tampon. They say that yes, this is enough to offer pain relief, but no, not anything that could to get you high or show up on a drug test. Fun fact: although Daye’s tampons are yet to be tested by outside labs or non-affiliated scientists as far as Marie Claire is aware, their own clinical trials show the products to be as effective as anti-inflammatories.

According to the company, pre-launch they had 20,000 people on the waitlist.

When asked about the motivation behind creating the company and product, Valentina Milanova, Daye’s founder, said: ‘The vision is to create a world where every woman with a smartphone can understand, monitor and improve her menstrual, sexual and reproductive health.’

‘The first gender gap that we want to close is the gender pain-gap. Over-the-counter painkillers have never been tested on the female physiology and carry a plethora of side-effects (like gastrointestinal inflammation), so at Daye we have spent time researching and developing the patented CBD tampon to provide a safe and effective alternative.’

According to their website, Daye works closely with doctors and researchers to carry out research, but more information and details on the specifics of this can be found on their website.

Keen to try? Head to the website to buy.