Cameron Diaz opens up about ageing and motherhood

Cameron Diaz has insisted motherhood has given her a new lease of life, as well as a positive outlook on life and the ageing process.

The 49-year-old actor welcomed her first child Raddix with husband Benji Madden in 2019, but officially announced the news publicly in 2020.

Despite remaining quiet about her daughter’s birth at first, the Charlie’s Angels star believes being a parent has “totally opened up” her outlook on life.

Speaking on the GOOP podcast, she said: “The whole concept of ageing has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years.

“It’s totally opened up. I’m excited. I’ve got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110, since I’ve got a young child.

“I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s.”

The award-nominated star and businesswoman – who launched her own clean wine brand, Avaline, with Katherine Power – has many accolades, but she has insisted being a mum is her biggest achievement.

Speaking previously on The Kelly Clarkson show, she hailed parenthood as “the best thing I’ve ever done in life.”

Despite being the “oldest mum” in her group of friends, Cameron has high hopes she will live a long and healthy life.

She said on GOOP: “My family’s from sturdy stock. My grandmother was running around in the hot San Fernando Valley sun at 72, hauling big bags of rabbit feed and chicken feed around. I think I’ve got some of that.

“And as is true for most people, I think how I look and feel is some combination of what I do and what I don’t do.”