The baby names expected to become very popular in the next few years
Plus, the monikers already topping the popularity lists this decade
Picking the perfect baby name is a difficult task - with so many adorable monikers out there (and many that you have instantly vetoed) it can take a very long time before you settle on the right one. And with so many lists to look at - from TV and film inspired baby names, to lucky baby names, and even food and drinks themed baby names - things can get more than a little confusing!
So if you're wondering what other parents have chosen for their bundles of joy so far this decade, take a look at some of the interesting data from Nameberry.
By analysing the current national data of the most popular baby names from 2020 and 2021, they have revealed which baby names have staying power - and which are expected to decline in popularity before the decade is out.
However, what you might be interested in knowing is which monikers they expect to gain in popularity over the next eight years...
Popular baby names for girls by 2030
- Alani
- Alina
- Athena
- Eloise
- Iris
- Maeve
- Margot
- Oakley
- Sienna
- Sloane
Popular baby names for boys by 2030
- Ace
- Atlas
- August
- Beau
- Luka
- River
- Rowan
- Theo
- Walker
- Weston
The research also determined which names are already proving popular this decade, with the familiar favourites - Olivia, Emma and Charlotte - still topping the list, and Liam, Noah and Oliver taking the top spots for the boys.
However, there are some monikers which are expected to dwindle out in the coming years.
Despite their current popularity, girls names like Anna, Ariana, Caroline, Everleigh, Genesis, Nevaeh, Peyton, Piper, Samantha and Serenity are expected to drop down the list.
For the boys, you'll probably be seeing fewer babies named Adam, Austin, Carson, Connor, Dominic, Hunter, Jaxson, Jeremiah, Jordan and Xavier.
What do you think of the predictions?
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
