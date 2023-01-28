J.Lo shares terrifying near death experience during filming for 'Shotgun Wedding'

Jennifer Lopez - also known as J.Lo (opens in new tab) - stars in the Amazon Prime movie Shotgun Wedding, in which she plays the role of wife-to-be Darcy in the rom-com.

Without giving away too many spoilers, J.Lo and her on-screen soon-to-be husband Josh Duhamel - who plays Tom - run off to a beautiful remote island to get married, only for it to get interrupted by gunmen.

We see a snippet of this action in the trailer. But what we don't see is the near-death experience that went on behind the scenes.

According to the Love Don't Cost A Thing hitmaker - who married husband Ben Affleck in July 2022 after rekindling their relationship after 20 years (opens in new tab) - she "almost went over a cliff" while filming a stunt for the action rom-com.

In a game of "Who's Who?", the cast were asked "Who's most likely to nail a stunt on the first take?"

Speaking about the moment to Buzzfeed, the 53-year-old actor and singer (opens in new tab) said: "Me and Josh got pretty good at it."

To which Josh, 50, quipped: "I don't know if I've nailed anything on the first take."

J.Lo continued: "Really? I feel like we got pretty good. Especially when we were handcuffed together and we had to do all that crazy stuff.

"Except for the one time I almost went over the cliff. That wasn't fun."

J.Lo's cast didn't know this happened, so urged the pair to share more details.

The Maid in Manhattan star explained: "So, you know how in that scene where my dress was caught on the wheel? One time it got caught in the wheel, and I was going over, and I'm looking at Josh. I'm like, 'Josh, Don't let me go, please!'

"He's like, 'I got you! You go, we go!'

"Scary as f**k."

The production was filmed in stunning Dominican Republic setting, which Josh hailed as "One of the most beautiful places in the world."

Jennifer not only stars in the movie, but she also co-produced the production, which also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Lenny Kravitz, and more.

And Josh thoroughly enjoyed working beside J.Lo, as he hailed her a "boss."

Speaking previously to People, about his co-star, and the movie, he said: "I had one of the most fun times ever.

"J.Lo is, like, a...she is a boss. In the best way.

"It's [a] funny bonkers movie."

If you have yet to watch it, it's out on Amazon Prime now.