"Skipping Changed My Life": Miquita Oliver on Health, Healing and Building Something Bigger

When I mention Miquita Oliver, many of you will think of Channel 4's Popworld and the wildly successful Miss Me? podcast, co-hosted with best friend Lily Allen.

The radio host grew up in the spotlight, with a media-facing mother and a childhood that unfolded against the backdrop of London's creative scene.

But her life looks a little different these days. After 25 years on TV and the radio, she now lives in Hackney, walking distance from her cousin Sulomon (who's also the co-founder of Ropes, her latest venture). Her morning routine is simple, but effective—she chants for ten minutes, listens to Louise Hay's Trust the Universe, and then skips for 20 to 30 minutes outside before her dog walker arrives. While she isn't training with him at the moment, she smiles when she mentions her tennis coach, Faris, who kept her sane during the overwhelming, exciting period that followed the launch of Miss Me? (the show became one of the BBC's most listened-to podcasts within months of launching).

A practising Buddhist, she admits that she now prioritises calm and wellbeing in all areas of her life—when I ask her what she had for lunch, she raves about her current hyperfixation, a huge tuna salad with chickpeas, haricot beans, radish, spring onion, lemon, oil, salt, and leaves from a specific deli near her house that grows its own bags of greens.

The catalyst which inspired this lifestyle shift is surprisingly heartwarming—she loves skipping, and has done since lockdown, when she discovered her love of the sport. A passion that's inspired her to spend the last five years quietly building a new, world-first venture, referring to it as her "calling in life."

Her company, Ropes, has designed the world's first retractable skipping rope—a venture born out of the frustration she felt after years of personal practice. She wanted to make the sport easier, more accessible, more appealing; because skipping, for Oliver, offers a rare pocket of daily stillness in an otherwise unpredictable, always-moving life, and she wants to offer others the same joy.

Ropes is much more than just a business venture, though—Oliver quite literally lights up when we discuss it (at length—she really loves skipping). She's keen to encourage as many people into movement as possible—kids, adults, and anyone who's never found a sport they truly loved. That's why she's also made Ropes part business, part community project, personally taking the sport into schools and communities who might never otherwise have access to the equipment.

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Below, she talks us through Her Life In Movement and the version of her day nobody sees on screen—the routines, the joys, the hard-won lessons, and the rope that changed everything.

Starting out

I started ropes because skipping changed my life. I've always skipped, but I started skipping in lockdown, and it was just this road opener. I was suddenly like, hmm, my body's changing. I feel fantastic. And this is fun.

There's something about jumping up and down. It's something about the reward of jumping over a rope again and again, and then finding your rhythm. That's why our slogan is 'find your rhythm.'

Inspiring others

My stepdad Garfield is a 65-year-old Rasta. He was adamant he couldn't skip—he kept saying he couldn't get it over his dreads. But I kept encouraging him, and he became one of my first skipping converts during lockdown. He was quite overweight at the time, and was really nervous to start.

That was six years ago, and my Dad is now extremely slim and has been since he started skipping. He skips four times a week and swims as well and still loves it. It wasn't just skipping—it was the gateway for him into changing the way he looked after himself.

(Image credit: Ebony Carrington)

Having the idea for Ropes

I had the idea while I was walking my dog. I suddenly worked out a way to engineer the skipping rope—a way to build something better. And when those two things came together, I suddenly realised I was really onto something.

Sully and I say a lot—it's not a toy, it's not a sweet. It's a thing that we know is brilliant for people, because it's changed my life, and it's changed my Dad's, too.

Inspiring communities

When we were at a school in Stratford last year, there were about 30 kids who were asylum seekers being housed in a hotel near their school. There are like 20 of them in one room.

When they came to school, and we were doing a Ropes day, there was this one boy who was like: 'I've been cooped up in this space, so it feels really unnatural for me to just jump.'

We were like, 'You've got to do it, you can do it, just jump.' And after about ten minutes he did it, and then after about half an hour, you couldn't stop him. So often it reminds me that this is about more than skipping. It's about who we are, and connecting to the parts of ourselves that are connected to courage and bravery and freedom and joy. That's why when we go to schools, we always say to the kids: dream bigger, jump higher.

My mum showed me that community saved my life and raised me. I don't know what we would have done as a single-parent household without community. So Ropes is very much built from that.

(Image credit: Ebony Carrington)

On learning to fail

You trip a lot when you skip, but after a while, the trips don't feel like trips anymore. They feel part of the process, rather than a mistake you have to come back from. And that is a life metaphor. I find a lot of life metaphors within sport—that's why I play so much of it.

Let go and surrender, because that's half of it. The other half is crossing that line with yourself.

On building a body for life

I like being lean, but more importantly, I like to feel strong. I think that's kind of what we all want. I know that these six years of skipping and training will directly affect my health—my body, and my mind—for the next 10 to 20 years.

(Image credit: Ebony Carrington)

On skipping as "active meditation"

The idea of jumping up and down has a tendency to scare people. It requires courage and a sense of freedom, but as we all know, all the best things are on the other side of those feelings.

Once you have found your rhythm, which is the thing we encourage most at Ropes, there is a sense of calm that meets a sense of play, and it is truly joyous. That is what active meditation can feel like.

On giving kids access to sport

One of the most important things for Ropes is to debunk the myths around who should play what sport. I wanted to play tennis, badminton, and squash, but I didn’t have access to those things, whether it was the equipment or a court. I now play all of those sports, and skipping was my gateway into an active life as an adult.

I want to show young people, as early as possible in their lives, that taking just a moment for themselves to jump up and down over a piece of rope can exponentially change their lives because it changed mine. We also use skipping to encourage kids to ‘dream bigger, jump higher’ because of who they are and where they come from rather than in spite of it.

(Image credit: Ebony Carrington)

On movement helping you feel like you can do anything

Just as it does with kids, the movement of skipping every day reminds me to dream bigger, jump higher, and live with courage. It reminds me how important play is, and when all of these things are remembered, I live differently.

On trying skipping for the first time

To bounce—it's the first thing we teach in Ropes classes. You don’t need the rope; you begin by simply finding that restful place between the bounce and the jump. Once that rhythm is found, pick up your rope and play.

The great thing about skipping is that if you trip, you have to pick yourself up and start again. It makes you resilient to “mistakes”. There is no right or wrong way to skip—you must simply find your rhythm.

This is the first of many products to come. Ropes is just the beginning of our Ropes world, a vision we’re continuing to build and bring to life, where the brand represents more than “just skipping” and serves as a platform for culture, connection, music, movement, and everything that brings people together.

On her favourite bit of life advice

Keep your eye on the prize. I've never felt more like it's a calling or a purpose. I thought broadcasting was maybe my calling, and I do love it, and I'm very good at it. But if life is two chapters, this just feels like the next one.