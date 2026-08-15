I've Led 500+ Sauna Sessions in the Last 18 Months—Almost Every Client Makes These 3 Mistakes

As a yoga instructor, neuro-somatic coach and the lead contrast therapy teacher at Arc, I've watched hundreds of people step into the sauna chasing the same thing: to feel less stressed, more clear-headed, more like themselves.

Most of them walk out feeling better. Almost none of them walk out having got the full benefit because three quiet mistakes are undoing the work before it's had a chance to land.

If you've ever left a sauna feeling foggy instead of clear, or crashed hard by 4 pm after a session that was supposed to energise you, this is probably why.

3 Mistakes I See Every Sauna Client Making That Undermines Their Results

1. You're hydrating at the wrong time and with the wrong temperature

Most people think hydration means reaching for an electrolyte drink once they're already sweating, or gulping cold water afterwards to cool down. Both instincts feel logical in the moment. Both are working against you.

Here's what's actually happening: the moment you sit down in the heat, you start losing sodium, potassium and magnesium through sweat, fast. If you wait until you're already in the sauna to replace them, you're permanently playing catch-up; your body can't absorb and rebalance minerals as quickly as it's shedding them. That's the foggy, flat, slightly nauseous feeling people mistake for "detoxing." It's not detoxing. It's depletion.

Electrolytes work when they're already in your system before you start sweating, ideally about 30 minutes before you walk in. That way, your sodium and mineral levels are topped up and stable before the loss even begins, instead of trying to refill a tank that's already draining.

The cold water habit compounds the problem. During my advanced yoga training in India, we practised five hours a day in extreme heat and were never allowed to drink cold water, only warm, even mid-practice. It felt wrong at the time, and I remember being so annoyed and not enjoying drinking water. It isn't. Cold water has to be brought up to core body temperature before your body can actually absorb and use it, which slows everything down. Warm water skips that step and hydrates you significantly faster, which is exactly what you need when you're already losing fluid quickly.

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You don't need an expensive electrolyte blend to fix this. A pinch of pink Himalayan salt and a squeeze of lime in warm water gives you the same sodium and mineral base, without the artificial flavouring most powders rely on.

(Image credit: The Vault)

2. You're rushing the transition, in and out of the cold

This is the one almost nobody thinks to control, and it's arguably the most important, because it's the difference between a session that regulates your nervous system and one that just shocks it.

Going from sauna heat straight into a cold plunge, with no pause, tells your body it's under threat rather than in a safe, deliberate practice. Your nervous system can't tell the difference between "chosen discomfort" and "danger" unless you give it a signal, and that signal is your breath.

Try this. Before you get in, take three slow breaths: inhale for a count of two, exhale for four to six. The extended exhale activates your vagus nerve and shifts you out of fight-or-flight before the cold even hits, so your body meets the plunge from a place of safety instead of alarm. Skip this, and the plunge becomes pure stress, which is why some people come out of cold water feeling worse, not better.

The exit matters just as much as the entry. Most people jump out of the cold plunge straight into the sauna again, or start moving and shaking it off immediately and end up dizzy, depleted, unwell. But there needs to be a pause here. Step out, sit, close your eyes, and don't move. You feel more when you move less. Stay with the sensation instead of shaking it off. If it feels uncertain, bring your palms to your heart space and find your heartbeat; it's an anchor back into the present moment, whatever you're feeling. That stillness is where the regulation actually completes. Skip it, and you've done half a practice.

(Image credit: The Vault)

3. You're setting yourself up for the crash

If you've ever felt incredible right after a sauna and then hit a wall a few hours later, this is almost always why, and it has nothing to do with the sauna "not working."

When your body feels depleted after heat and cold exposure, it asks for fast energy, which is why people instinctively reach for something sweet or carb-heavy. It works immediately and fails you a few hours later, because sugar spikes and drops fast, taking your energy down with it. What your body actually needs to sustain the clarity you just worked for is protein and fat, with carbohydrates in a smaller, supporting role.

The meal that follows a sauna or contrast session matters as much as the session itself. If you have time to sit down properly afterwards, go for something built around eggs, say, eggs with avocado and greens, or an omelette with smoked salmon paired with a slower-releasing carbohydrate like sourdough or sweet potato. That combination gives you sustained energy instead of a spike and a crash.

If you're squeezing a session into a workday and don't have time for a full meal, my two go-tos are a protein yoghurt or a banana with a handful of nuts. Neither will weigh you down, and both hold you steady until you can eat properly.

One more thing, if you take nothing else

The sauna is also a social space, and that's part of its value, but I'd gently challenge what people bring into it.

So often, connection in the sauna means talking about work, replaying the outside world inside the heat. Real connection doesn't need words. It can be a smile, a shared silence, simply being present with someone. Some of the most powerful moments I've witnessed in 500+ sessions have had nothing said at all.

If you want to experience this properly guided - the timing, the breath, the stillness - come find me. I run retreats built around exactly this, and you can see where and when on my Instagram.

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