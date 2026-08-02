I Feel Mentally and Physically My Best When I Run in Nature: 10 Tips I’d Give Any Woman Keen to Try Trail Running

If you've never tried trail running, it might seem daunting as a beginner. But take it from a team of trail runners - there's a particular kind of freedom that comes with leaving the pavement behind. You're left with your thoughts, the rhythmic sound of your breathing, and the beauty of nature around you. It encourages a more mindful approach to running, forcing you to slow down and forget splits, speed, and Strava kudos for a second.

You don't need any great technical skill, but it is wise to be armed with some basic information before heading out for your first trail adventure. Which is why we've spoken to Flora Beverly , an ultramarathoner and trail runner, for her top tips. Beverley’s 123,000 followers know her as a trail running fanatic, sustainability activist and advocate for those living with chronic illness, after her own Epstein-Barr diagnosis in 2023 led her to post openly about her battle with chronic fatigue.

Now, she's targeting a 200km, 5-day race across the Dolomites at the end of September. Having only started running in 2019, she’s proof that whoever you are and whatever your circumstances, it’s never too late to fall in love with running and the great outdoors.

Below, she shares her top tips for anyone wanting to try trail running. While you’re here, we’ve also got guides to the benefits of tech-free exercise , how trail running compares to road running , and how the trails helped me rediscover a love for movement . Plus, if you’re in the market for them, these are the trail running shoes athletes actually wear .

I’m A Former Road Marathoner Who Fell in Love With The Trails—My Top Tips

How did you first discover trail running?

“I first started running in 2019 and went straight into training for the Tokyo Marathon. Although it was an incredible experience, unsurprisingly it led me to get injured because of the massive increase in running. After the race I could barely run 2km on the road without pain.”

“That’s how I took up trail running - I found that I could run on the trails without any pain. I quickly realised that, for me, it was much more enjoyable and interesting, so I stuck with it. The rest is history.”

What do you love most about trail running?

“Everything. The views, the smells, the nature, the peace and quiet, the people. Trail running is like meditation for me; a full sensory experience. I don’t even run with headphones because I enjoy the sounds so much.”

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“But if I had to choose one thing, it would be the scenery. There’s so much research behind why getting out in nature is good for you. When you add in the scientific benefits of running itself, it really is a double-whammy of feel-good hormones. I almost always come back feeling more relaxed.”

Do you have a favourite trail route?

“For me, the wilder the better. My favourite race ever was the Beyond The Ultimate Highland Ultra - a three-day ultramarathon in the highlands of Scotland. It was so remote that we had to get a boat to it as there were no roads. It’s also a rewilding site and, as a former biologist, I was nerding out the whole way.”

(Image credit: Flora Beverley)

Do you have goals for the future?

“Absolutely. After nearly four years of returning to training from chronic fatigue, I’ve got some big goals. My next race is a 50km trail race in the Brecon Beacons, and that's part of my training for a 200km, 5-day ultramarathon across the Dolomites at the end of September. I’m terrified for them both, but after years of struggling to run 5km, it’s the biggest privilege to be able to do these races again.”

“Whatever happens though, my ultimate goal is to enjoy running without fear of relapse. Moving from ‘having to’ to ‘getting to’ has been my biggest mindset shift over the last four years. What a privilege it is to choose my own suffering.”

10 Trail Running Tips From An Ultra Marathon Runner:

1. It doesn’t matter where you start, just start

“Trail running doesn't have to be in the mountains or super technical. It could be your local park or woodland, or a river path.”

2. Forget about your watch

“The different terrain might make your run feel harder because your body is doing lots of extra work to stabilise itself. Work off your effort level, not a specific pace.”

3. Don’t be afraid, or ashamed, to walk

“I never run up a steep hill in ultramarathons, and it can actually be a lot more efficient to power hike up. You're not going much slower, but you're using significantly less energy. Run what you can, walk what you need.”

(Image credit: Flora Beverley)

4. Invest in trail running shoes

“Your road shoes will be fine for flatter, dry trails, but as soon as there's a bit of a hill, a few rocks, or a bit of mud, you'll benefit hugely from trail shoes. They aid grip on the trails, allow you to trust your feet, and may help with stabilisation too.”

5. Join a club or run with friends

“It can be intimidating moving to trails, especially if you're worried about getting lost. Trail runners are the friendliest people, and running with others allows you to focus on the new terrain rather than trying not to get lost.”

6. Look up and around

“It can be tempting to look at your feet when the surface is a bit uneven, but try to enjoy the scenery. It'll reduce your perceived effort and make the run go a lot faster.”

(Image credit: Flora Beverley)

7. Lift weights

“Everyone should be doing this anyway, but if you trail run, you're definitely in need of some strength training. From the tiny tendons and ligaments that help to stabilise you, to your quads and glutes that get a bashing each time you run down and uphill, everything will benefit from being stronger.”

8. Follow a training plan

“It's impossible to get better without keeping consistent, and I find a training plan helps massively with that. Keep a few of your runs on the road and build up to adding more runs on the trails each week to help your body adapt.”

9. Take snacks

“When you run for any longer than an hour, you'll need to eat on the move. I love flapjacks and trail mix, but experiment and find what works for you. You may have to build up, but you can train your gut in the same way you train your fitness.”

10. Have fun

“Enjoy it. Trail running is supposed to be fun. Stop to take pictures, listen to the birds, chat to friends, smell the flowers. When I stopped worrying about how fast I was going, I actually became so much faster, because I was getting out so much more often.”

Shop MC-UK Trail Running Essentials Now:

Nike Acg Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes £134.99 at Nike I've talked about the Nike ACG Pegasus Trail before, but they really are so good, so I'll talk about them again. They're comfy, grippy and have plenty of room for your toes to splay - arguably everything you want in a trail running shoe. Nike Acg Women's Dri-Fit Trail Running Shorts £64.99 at Nike Two Nike products in one roundup? Well, if it's not broke, don't fix it, right? I love these shorts, which have become my go-to for longer runs. They don't budge an inch, and I've never had any problems with chafing. The best part though? The eight - yes, read that right, eight pockets - perfect for carrying your fuel, keys and phone with you out on the trails. 247 Arena Sunglasses £145 at Represent As someone who often finds running sunglasses look too big and feel too heavy on my face, I've been truly converted by this pair. Comfy and petite, they also look really cool - whether you're using them to push your hair back or shield your eyes.