7 Scandinavian Winter Rituals I'm Stealing to Make the Darker Months Feel Brighter

Trust us when we say: there is nowhere that does winter quite like the Scandis. And given that these low-lying, Northern territories endure some of the longest, coldest and darkest winter seasons of all, we're not surprised they've grown to embrace the dusk, with super cosy, cossetting rituals we can all learn from.
To give some context: winter in Scandinavia means near-constant darkness (depending on region), with some areas experiencing between 18 and 24 hours of darkness each day.
Cosy as this may be, we know that living without adequate exposure to sunlight takes its toll on us, both physically and emotionally. Studies such as this one, published in the journal General Psychiatry, show that a higher daytime exposure to sunlight is linked to a reduction in risk of developing dementia, while further research highlights the correlation between daylight, mood and sleep (check out this study from the Journal of Affective Disorders. Meanwhile, it's well established that inadequate vitamin D intake contributes to a range of health outcomes, from cancer and cardiovascular disease to autoimmune disorders and more.
All this aside, though, we can all attest to the fact that when it's dark and cold outside, even the most optimistic of us can struggle with mood, motivation and more. So, what can we learn from our neighbours in the North? For your winter delight, we've rounded up our favourites of these gorgeous habits to set you up for your best season yet.
7 Scandi Winter Rituals We Love To Help Us Lean Into the Darker Months
What are Scandinavian winter rituals?
So, what exactly do we mean when we talk about Scandi winter rituals? Listen up: we're pretty sure you're going to love them.
“Winter can leave us feeling tired, sluggish, and a little less motivated, but Scandinavian wellness traditions offer some lovely ways to make the colder months more enjoyable,” shares nutritional therapist and women's wellbeing expert, Alison Bladh. “From spending time outdoors to embracing warmth, nourishing food and moments of calm, these simple rituals can support our physical and mental wellbeing without complicated routines.”
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Essentially, they are habits and rituals that help us to look inwards and lean into what supports us emotionally and spiritually, as well as physically. And the best bit? They're simple and (for the most part) free.
“Small rituals give you something to look forward to when the days are shorter, and you don’t need to spend lots of money or plan anything elaborate,” agrees Scandinavian wellness expert and head of brand at Froya Organics, Line Pevik. “It’s about being present, enjoying good company and making the everyday feel a little more special.”
What are the benefits of Scandinavian winter rituals?
Radical honesty here: we're not going to take much convincing to lean into the Scandi winter rituals trend, but just in case you're on the fence, hear this: a positive mindset around winter is scientifically proven to increase life satisfaction.
“One thing I keep coming back to is a Norwegian piece of research called the Winter Mindset Scale (Leibowitz & Vittersø, 2020), which found something counterintuitive,” reveals Pevik. “The further north people live in Norway, the more positive their mindset toward winter gets. And we are not talking about mild winters: these are communities inside the Arctic Circle, where midwinter means no sunrise at all, for weeks. The expectation would be that these people are the most worn down. In fact, they are the most positive about the season. Not more depressed. More positive!
“What those communities have in common is a mindset shift. They have stopped treating winter as an absence of summer and started treating it as its own season, with its own gifts: the stillness, the slower mornings, the long evenings.
“The practical takeaway for readers anywhere, not just the Arctic: the shift from “how do I push through this?” to “what is this season actually asking of me, and what is uniquely on offer right now, that I can lean into and enjoy while I have it?” is the one habit worth borrowing above all the others.”
MC UK's favourite Scandi winter wellbeing rituals of all time
1. Sauna
Perhaps the most quintessential Scandi habit of all, the sauna is firmly at the top of our list of rituals to embrace this winter—because who are we to argue with warming our cockles in the pouring rain?
And the science stacks up here, too: research from the University of Bristol found that a single 30-minute sauna session can lower blood pressure and improve blood vessel flexibility, shares council member of the British Sauna Society and CEO of Finnmark Sauna, Jake Newport.
“Sauna bathing has become increasingly popular across the UK, with the number of public saunas growing from around 45 in 2023 to more than 950 today,” he tells MC UK. “It's great to see more people discovering sauna, particularly as there's some really promising research into its benefits for heart health and blood pressure. When you sit in a sauna, the heat causes your blood vessels to widen, improving circulation and helping to reduce blood pressure temporarily.
“There's also evidence that combining sauna with exercise could be particularly beneficial. A2022 study found that people who spent 15 minutes in a sauna after exercising three times a week for eight weeks saw greater reductions in systolic blood pressure than those who exercised alone.
“If you're new to sauna, I'd recommend starting with five to ten minutes and gradually building up to around 15 minutes as you become comfortable with the heat. Make sure you're drinking plenty of water and take breaks whenever you need them.”
2. Koeslig
“Deriving from the Norwegian verb å kose seg, which translates as to enjoy oneself, to bask, or to cuddle, Koselig is a mind-shifting concept that can help soften some of the difficulties that come with winter,” says Dr Susanne Hackenmiller, chief medical advisor of All Trails. “It’s an idea that encourages us to lean into both the cosiness of connection with loved ones or nature, and the occasional discomfort of being outdoors in the cold. We know that a positive wintertime mindset is associated with a higher sense of well-being, including greater life satisfaction and more positive emotions.
“As we mirror autumn’s rhythm, it’s an ideal time to embrace Koeslig and move more slowly. Your body will naturally move slower in the cold, so make the most of it and channel mindfulness by noticing each footfall, your breath, and the sights and sounds of nature.
“Spending time outdoors at this time of year can also boost mood, counteract lower vitamin D levels, and help combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a condition that affects around two million people in the UK.”
“Útiseta, which translates as ‘sitting out’, is an ancient Nordic practice that would involve sitting alone in nature from dusk till dawn, as a way to quiet the mind, connect to the landscape and develop mental clarity,” shares wellbeing expert and founder of Mood, Lauren Parmar. “Often performed in liminal locations such as burial sites, mountain tops or near the roots of ancient trees, it was said that this deeply introspective practice was a powerful way to receive cosmic insights, prophecy or hidden wisdom.
“Today we can recreate the essence of this practice by wrapping up warm and sitting outside in nature or by a window for 15 minutes without your phone. Notice the sounds of nature around you, the coolness of the air, the changing light, and see if you can surrender to the present moment without distraction or expectation.”
Prefer to stay inside in the warm? You can still reap the benefits of the practice through a nature-anchored visualisation meditation, Parmar continues. “Your nervous system has an amazing way of responding to whatever you imagine,” she advises. “A study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology shows that simply picturing nature for five minutes slowed participants' heart rates and increased heart rate variability, which is a powerful marker of relaxation.
“So on dark winter evenings when you can't get to the forest, maybe instead, you can bring the forest to you.”
Sounds pretty good to us.
4. Fika
Fika might just be our favourite of all the rituals. Translating as ‘coffee break’, it's all about coffee, pastries, and catching up with friends.
“The Swedish tradition of fika is about taking a proper break, usually over coffee or tea, often with friends,” shares Blandh. “It's an opportunity to step away from work, put down your phone and enjoy a conversation. I love the simplicity of this ritual because it reminds us that taking a break isn't wasting time. The occasional cinnamon bun is also allowed!”
You had us at coffee.
5. Mys
Heard of hygge? Mys is the Swedish equivalent—and it's equally as delicious-sounding.
“Mys is the Swedish idea of creating a cosy, comforting atmosphere, similar to Danish hygge,” Blandh explains. “Think soft lighting, warm blankets, candles and a quiet evening with a good book. Creating a relaxing environment can help us switch off after a busy day. Try dimming the lights and putting your phone away an hour before bedtime.”
Lagom might just be the antidote to optimisation culture that we all need. In a nutshell, it's all about finding your balance over chasing perfection.
“Lagom is a Swedish concept meaning ‘just the right amount’,” explains Chantal Leverton, naturopathic health coach and founder of Bodyspace Health Coaching. “I think this is particularly relevant for women who often feel pressure to do everything, especially when it comes to health and fitness. Rather than embarking on an extreme exercise regime or completely overhauling your diet in January, lagom encourages a more balanced and sustainable approach.
“This might mean choosing movement that energises you rather than exhausts you, eating nourishing seasonal foods, prioritising sleep and recognising when your body needs rest. Small, consistent habits are far more sustainable than all-or-nothing approaches, particularly during the darker months.”
7. Friluftsliv
Inclement weather is no excuse for staying indoors in Scandinavia. Friluftsliv is a concept rooted in spending time in nature every day for mental and physical wellbeing.
“I particularly love the Scandinavian concept of friluftsliv, which translates to ‘open-air living’,” shares aesthetic doctor and founder of Clinicbe, Dr Barbara Kubicka. “It recognises the important connection between our environment, lifestyle and overall wellbeing. Spending time outdoors in natural daylight, even for a short winter walk, can help support our mood, regulate sleep patterns and provide a much-needed break from spending so much time indoors.”
We're not saying that swapping out jeans for PJs come 4 pm is the answer to all our problems, but we're also not not saying that, either. We can't get enough of these super soft Lounge bottoms right now.
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Anna Bartter is a freelance journalist who writes about health, fitness and women's lifestyle for publications including Women's Health, Stylist, The iPaper, Metro and Psychologies, among others.
She's always on a quest to find a variety of fun and functional workouts that give you the most bang for your workout buck and she's passionate about championing movement for everyone's mental and physical wellbeing.