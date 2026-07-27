I Didn't Need a New Training Plan—I Needed More Nature. How Trail Running Made Me Fall In Love With Exercise Again

I've learned two crucial lessons so far this summer: firstly, repeated, sustained heatwaves call for tweaks to your usual workout routine (it's no good just waiting for it to cool down anymore, let's face it) and secondly, wherever you're exercising, make sure there's a water source close by.

How did I come to these less than radical conclusions, you ask? Well, it's safe to say that unsuccessfully attempting to stick to my usual twice-weekly running regime mid-heatwave was the catalyst for much-needed change.

Since running a marathon a few years ago, I'd somewhat fallen out of love with the sport. Too much of a good thing, maybe, but lacing up my trainers and heading out just wasn't hitting that exercise sweet spot as it used to - and it showed in my performance.

I was returning home feeling flat and lacklustre - gone was the wonderful endorphin rush of pre-marathon times, but forcing myself out while sweltering in that early summer heatwave was not the one.

Interestingly, it turns out I'm not alone in my summer workout struggles. According to research commissioned by Vital Proteins, 40% of us feel more pressure to be physically active in summer than at any other time of year - but at the same time, 63% say hot weather itself is draining.

The upshot? I had to find a new way of working out that was less about performance and more about the joy of simple movement - something we're huge advocates for, at MC UK.

So, it was with excitement (and some trepidation) that I agreed to give trail running a go. We know that exercising in nature super-boosts its benefits: check out this study, from the journal Extreme Physiology & Medicine, which shows how so-called 'green exercise' can benefit both physical and mental health.

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And it's something that's proved popular with Team MC UK: take a look at how one Health Writer got on when she tried trail running to rediscover the joy of movement, plus check out our guide to trail running vs road running, as well as all our top science-backed running tips for beginners, here.

As for how I got on? You'll have to keep scrolling to find out - and don't miss our guide to the best trail running shoes, too.

I Thought I'd Fallen Out of Love With Running—Then Nature Changed Everything

What is trail running?

First up, don't let the moniker put you off: you don't need to be an experienced runner to enjoy going off-road.

"Trail running is simply running that varies in terrain," explains personal trainer and founder of Anywhere Fitness, Ben Walker. "This includes unpaved surfaces, such as natural or unnatural roads, forest paths, mountain trails, coastal tracks, gravel routes, grass, mud or rocky terrain. The key difference between trail running and normal running is that a normal run is planned on a consistent surface, whereas trail running is less predictable."

What are the benefits of trail running?

Now we get to the really interesting part: while any kind of running is great for our physical health, take your jog/run-walk/race outside, and those benefits increase exponentially. Let's dig into the details.

1. It gets us out of our heads

Running is a form of therapy for many people, and with good reason, shares consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic, Dr Elena Touroni.

"A lot of people are living almost entirely in their heads, cycling through the same thoughts without ever really getting out of them," she tells MC UK. "What being outside offers, in a way that a treadmill or an indoor gym simply cannot, is a constantly shifting environment, new sightlines, changing light, sounds that aren't manufactured and haven't been curated by a screen or digital device."

"That breadth of sensory input gives the brain something genuinely different to process and is one of the most effective natural interruptions to rumination."

2. It helps regulate our nervous system

It's well established that spending time in nature works wonders for our emotional wellbeing,

"There's something about the unpredictability of natural environments, the light changing, the ground shifting underfoot, the sounds that aren't generated by a screen, that regulates the nervous system in a way a controlled indoor space simply cannot replicate," continues Dr Touroni. "The body is designed to read environmental cues, and when those cues signal safety and aliveness rather than fluorescent lights and deadlines, the physiological shift is significant."

3. It helps put things into perspective

There's nothing quite like the feeling of leaving your worries behind and getting out and about - and add running into the equation, and it can be the perfect opportunity to sort through those inevitable life issues we all face.

"I think what often surprises people is that it isn't a mood lift exactly, but more like a sense of proportion returning," Dr Touroni shares. "Clients have described being in nature as feeling like they had put something down that they hadn't realised they were carrying, or even that they feel like they are almost 'less significant' in the scale of the natural world and because of this, their worries can also feel less significant and more manageable as a result."

4. It's a full body workout

We can't overlook the physical health benefits here - and trail running delivers.

"Running challenging trails targets all different components of cardiovascular health and can significantly improve physical fitness," notes Walker. "The diversity of the routine puts demand on all different components of your fitness. Due to the constant change in gradient (incline and decline), both the aerobic and anaerobic systems are put into action. The anaerobic system activates when you push the intensity while running up and down hills. This means you burn fats from your aerobic system, and carbs and sugars from your anaerobic system."

Put simply: it's an excellent workout, no matter which way you approach it.

Who is trail running best for?

While we'd argue that everyone can reap the rewards of trail running eventually, it's worth pointing out that beginners might want to go steady.

"It is suitable for everyone who has practised running consistently on even terrain, and has also conditioned the body with the correct resistance training program," shares Walker. "It is extremely important to have balanced muscles throughout the entire lower body. Training opposing muscle groups is key. A strong core requires a strong lower back. Strong hamstrings require strong quads.

"For this reason, when running on unpredictable terrain, you don't want to rely on or compensate with a specific muscle group. This can lead to injury in the knees, hips or lower back. The gluteus maximus and medius must be trained frequently if hill running. These muscles help to stabilise your pelvic area when running, and avoid putting a foot wrong on the trail."

You've been warned..

I tried trail running to see if I could fall back in love with running - here's what happened

Week one

I'll admit: I was concerned I wasn't enough of a 'proper' runner to attempt a trail run, but chatting with the experts put my mind at ease. I'm by no means a beginner, having been running consistently for around (gulp) twenty years, give or take a off few months off with each of my three children (I ran fairly comfortably well into each of my pregnancies, but this is only advised when you're used to it).

This being said, family life means my opportunities for hitting the roads have been tricky, so my progress has stalled - particularly recently, as a combination of heat, hormones (hello, perimenopause) and an increasingly hectic home life has played havoc with my motivation.

But it's safe to say I was excited to give trail running a go, waking up that first day looking forward to hitting the hills.

And I wasn't disappointed: reader, I loved it. Blessed with another sunny, cloudless blue sky, I decided to walk up to my local woods (too hot to run in direct sun), which proved wonderfully shady and the perfect place to start my trail running challenge. I'm fortunate enough to live in a beautiful part of the country where I don't have to venture far to be immersed in nature, and there's nothing quite like an English summer to leave me feeling incredibly grateful that I get to call this home.

In fact, it was so beautiful I felt compelled to stop and admire the display; something I'd consider a failure if I were road running. And it was this that I noticed above all else: I was able to enjoy running for running's sake again, rather than fixating on time, pace, cadence and more.

Just a note of caution, here: trail running can be more solitary than road running, so do be sure to have some basic safety boxes ticked. I ran in daylight, made sure my family knew where I was going, and always took a phone with me. Additionally - and this is where my second lesson regarding water kicked in - you might want to think about taking water with you, even on shorter runs, just in case you get lost and end up wandering for longer than anticipated.

Luckily for me, I stumbled across a local golf course on one of the hotter days - and was relieved beyond measure when I came across a water fountain mid-green - who knew?!

Anna Bartter during her month long trail running adventure: taking things off the tarmac and onto the trails. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Week two

As week two rolls around, I've started planning new routes in my head before setting off - a sure sign that I'm rediscovering the joy in lacing up my trainers and heading out.

But on the topic of trainers, consider this a PSA: if you buy nothing else, it's well worth investing in some proper trail running shoes before hitting the hills. I didn't, and I quickly found I'd jarred my lower back - a common issue, cautions Walker.

"I would avoid running trails if one of your discs feels vulnerable in your lower back," he advises. "When running on inclined and declined surfaces, the core and lower back endure a lot of force. "To set yourself up for success, start by investing in the right trail running gear. A good pair of trail running shoes can make a significant difference to your comfort, stability and confidence on uneven terrain."

Point taken: I start searching for trail running shoes the second I get home from another glorious run, but the very next day I twinge my back while weight training - something I'm convinced I set in motion on my previous run, stepping heavily on the uneven ground.

So, for the remainder of the challenge I have to dial it down to a brisk walk - which in fact, seems to help my niggling back, and the experts assure me will do me just as much good.

"Even just a walk in nature can give your mind the same opportunity to break the rumination cycle as trail running," shares Dr Touroni. "Natural environments have a measurable regulatory effect on the nervous system, which is something quite distinct from the mood benefits of exercise alone."

In other words: there's no room here for beating yourself up about performance. And it feels particularly freeing not to be obsessively tracking my stats either - the signal on my trail runs was such that I soon ditched the idea of taking my wearable tech, meaning it was just me and the rolling countryside: bliss.

Will I continue with my new trail running habit? In a word: absolutely. While I may not win any speed prizes any time soon, I can safely say I've fallen back in love with running all over again - and that, for me, is priceless.

Anna found that it was particularly freeing not to be obsessively tracking her stats. It was just her and the rolling countryside. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Shop MC UK's go-to trail running kit now:

FP Movement Carpe Diem Shorts £38 at Free People Summer heat calls for running shorts that won't chafe, ride up or generally annoy you mid-trail. We love these Free People shorts for their airiness, comfort and built-in pants - win, win. ON Women's Cloudultra 3 £180 at ON Don't be tempted to wear your usual trainers when you're off-roading: trust us. Instead, try these On trail runners - lightweight yet supportive, they'll keep you stable and steady. CRZ Yoga Sports Bra £29 at Amazon Last but not least, every decent run starts with a supportive but comfy bra. CRZ Yoga is our latest obsession: a great price point combined with super soft wearability and support ticks all our boxes.