Hair Awards 2020

The search is on for products that simplify our lives and enhance our wellbeing, as well as perfecting our hair.

We wanted to reward an industry taking positive steps to encourage personal self-expression and putting ethics at the forefront.

For us, beauty is not about unattainable beauty ideals. We are real and inclusive and want to champion diversity and sustainability; values at the core of our DNA at Marie Claire. We’re here to champion those authentic hair brands out there with the same passion for redefining beauty.

This year, for full transparency and in recognition of our ever more discerning audience, we enlisted 50 of the most high-profile industry experts and influencers to narrow down the thousands of entries and bring you the absolute best hair products for 2020.

1. HAIR HEROES (opens in new tab)

Increasingly, the hair industry is hopping aboard the green train and making product packaging and formulas more sustainable. About time too, as the beauty sector generated over 142 billion units of packaging last year – most of which ended up in landfill. These are the brands that are turning the tide on plastic pollution, all without compromising on innovation.

2. SHAMPOO (opens in new tab)

In the same way that your cleanser is the cornerstone of an effective skincare regime, hair-clarifying shampoos set the foundation for everything that comes next. The latest formulas make it easier than ever to target your concerns, whether you want to be gentle with coloured strands, add volume, repair damage or seriously hydrate Afro hair.

3. CONDITIONER (opens in new tab)

Whether they’re meant to be washed out straight away, left on for 20 minutes to stimulate the scalp and repair damaged strands or kept in to ease away tangles for curly and Afro hair, conditioning products are a one-way ticket to super soft, swishable hair.

4. STYLING (opens in new tab)

Are you having a ‘good hair day’? It seems like a silly question until you take into account the boost in confidence, wellbeing and positive mindset when our hair looks amazing. We’re all living at a faster pace so time-saving styling products are more important than ever before. Thankfully, advances in technology mean we can now get the same professional results within the realms of our own home.

5. COLOUR (opens in new tab)

These days there’s nothing to stop you diving into the world of at-home hair colour, whether you want to experiment with a bold shade or cover greys naturally. There are now fool-proof applicators, an emphasis on conditioning ingredients and long-lasting colour formulas so you can fool everyone into thinking you just came from the salon.

Some of the biggest innovations last year were seen in the Tool category – proof that the right kit can make styling a cinch! From high-tech gadgets to the most indispensible hair brush for smoothing, detangling and teasing, plus the best extensions and vitamin supplements to boost spindly strands, we’ve got you covered.

Meet the judges (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Courtesy)

All Hair Award winners are independently selected by our panel of judges. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

WORDS AND ART DIRECTION LISA OXENHAM

WORDS: FIONA EMBLETON AND LUCY ABBERSTEEN

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT SARAH BARNES

PHOTOGRAPHER AND DIRECTOR JASON HETHERINGTON

EDITOR AND COLOURIST PONDEROSA POST

GIFS BY LEWIS HAYWARD

HAIR BY CLAIROL’S GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR MICHAEL DOUGLAS USING CLAIROL NATURAL INSTINCTS CONDITIONING COLOUR

NAILS BY GLENIS BAPTISTE FOR @NAILSBYBAPTISTE.CO.UK USING CHANEL LE VERNIS BALLERINA AND CHANEL LE LIFT LA CRÈME MAIN

ALDERNEY STREET AT PREMIER MODEL MANAGEMENT