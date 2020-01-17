Marie Claire Hair Awards 2020: Meet the judges!

Say hello to our specialist team of experts

From J-Lo’s hairstylist to some of the most sought after make-up artists, influencers and catwalk models, an esteemed panel of 50 experts were hand-picked by Marie Claire for this year’s Hair Awards.

Each judge was chosen for their outstanding reputation and passion for the hair industry and has brought their own specialist expertise to the table.

After months of testing and evaluating every entry within their categories, they have narrowed down hundreds of styling and care products to bring you the ones that actually work and are really worth your time and money.

So who are they?

Niomi Smart

Wellbeing, fashion and beauty blogger and bestselling author of Eat Smart.

Charli Howard

Model, author and activist for diversity within the fashion industry.

Jasmine Hemsley

Best-selling author, founder of Hemsley + Hemsley, TV presenter, chef and wellness expert.

Neelam Gill

Catwalk model known for speaking out about racism in the fashion industry.

Charlotte Mensah

Multi award-winning Afro hair stylist who specialises in natural hair.

Anabel Kingsley

Esteemed trichologist and daughter of renowned ‘hair doctor’ Philip Kingsley.

Luke Hersheson

Creative Director and Co-Founder of Hershesons salons and hairstylist to Victoria Beckham.

Tabitha James Kraan

Pioneer in sustainable hairdressing with an award-winning organic hair care line.

Larry King

Go-to hairstylist on the fashion, music and celebrity scene, who has worked with the likes of Karlie Kloss and has a flagship salon in South Kensington.

Adam Reed

He has styled the hair of celebrities such as Diane Kruger and Madonna, was recently nominated for British Hairdresser of the Year and is set to open the Adam Reed Salon.

Nicola Clarke

Previous winner of several Marie Claire Hair Awards, including one for Best London Salon last year, she is John Frieda’s Creative Colour Director with a roster of celebrity clients including Cate Blanchett.

Zoe Irwin

With a remarkable 30-year career under her belt, she is a session stylist and Creative Director at John Frieda salons, where her denim blow-dry concept is breaking Instagram.

Josh Wood

One of the most sought-after colourists in the world, the Josh Wood Colour Atelier is code for glossy, believable-looking colour – as is his at-home hair colour system.

Leigh Keates

Crowned ‘The One to Watch’ at Creative Head’s ‘It List’ awards, this hairstylist is in constant demand by stars including Felicity Jones and Jessica Chastain.

Neil Moodie

A regular at fashion week who has also tousled many a celebrity’s hair from Cara Delevingne to Claudia Schiffer, and hosts the successful ‘In Bed With Neil Moodie’ podcast.

Syd Hayes

This hairstylist mastered his craft under the tutelage of the most iconic photographers in fashion, including David Sims, and launched his own line of chic hair accessories.

Katie Piper

Writer, model, TV presenter and charity founder, supporting fellow victims of trauma.

Millie Kendall

Beauty industry expert who was awarded an MBE. She is best known for setting up her own product line Ruby & Millie in the 90s, is currently CEO of The British Beauty Council and founder of BRANDstand Communications.

Hayley Hasselhoff

Actress and plus-size model with no fewer than 89K Instagram followers.

Caroline Barnes

International make-up artist and Max Factor Ambassador whose how-to videos are addictive viewing.

Lee Pycroft

Highly regarded make-up artist and psychotherapist who works to integrate beauty with emotional self-care.

Sibi Bolan

International Creative Colour Consultant and balayage queen with over 20 years of industry experience.

James Galvin

Style Director at Daniel Galvin, whose signature wearable, low-maintenance styles are inspired by street culture.

Jack Howard

He has worked his colour magic on the likes of Gillian Anderson and his screen credits include Britain’s Next Top Model.

Johnnie Sapong

As well as specialising in Afro Caribbean hair, his client list reads like a who’s who of Hollywood, including Natalie Portman, Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller.

Ruby Hammer

Global make-up artist who has tended to many famous faces, including the Duchess of Sussex and Alessandra Ambrosio, and was awarded with an MBE.

Nur Hellmann

German model with a rising international profile who has walked the catwalk for Polo Ralph Lauren and Jasper Conran.

Lyndell Mansfield

With a wildly successful career as a session stylist, she’s renowned for being able to create a sleek updo one minute and make the brightest pop of colour look chic the next.

Paul Percival

In any week, this busy hairstylist might jet off to Rome to work with Cheryl Cole then whizz back to London to see Ellie Goulding before a shoot.

Sam McKnight

This legendary hairstylist has worked in the fashion industry for five decades and created some of the most iconic hairstyles, both on the catwalk and on clients including Kate Moss and the late Princess Diana.

Eamonn Hughes

From a career in fine art sculpture to becoming a successful hairstylist, he now counts Giselle Bundchen and Naomi Campbell as clients.

Ken O’Rourke

His incredible career as a hairdresser spans three decades, during which time he has worked with some of the biggest photographers in the world, including David Bailey and Patrick Demarchelier.

Jody Taylor

A reputation for traditional barbering and forward-thinking men’s hairstyles culminated in his winning Creative Head’s prestigious ‘Male Grooming Specialist’ award.

Loretta de Feo

From working at a DJ bookings agency to creating cult Afro hair brand Dizziak, she is revolutionising the hair industry one product at a time.

Chris Appleton

Famous for perfecting the manes of big-name celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, he has amassed over one million followers on Instagram.

Ricardo Vila Nova

Trichologist who uses high-tech DNA Field Imaging to understand hair and scalp health, cementing his reputation as ‘The Hair Whisperer’.

Paul Edmonds

Legendary hairdresser whose salon at Battersea Power Station has been chosen as an official hair partner of the British Academy Film Awards.

Earl Simms

Hollywood hairstylist, who works between London and New York, and is constantly in demand with celebrities like Sienna Miller.

Stewart Roberts

Founder of Haircuts4Homeless, an amazing charity where skilled hairdressers give free haircuts to homeless people in the UK to boost their self-esteem.

Reena Hammer

Managing director of high-end beauty and wellness destination, Urban Retreat.

Jason Collier

Previous winner of Marie Claire’s Best Stylist award who tends to the tresses of A-listers and beauty editors alike.

Amy Fish

One of London’s top hair colouring talents, whether in Larry King’s salon, on photoshoots with clients including Versace and Saint Laurent or backstage at Fashion Week.

Adrienne Ldn

Wellness professional and Adidas global ambassador who shares her expertise on her blog and podcast.

Amanda Scott

After seven years as head of buying accessories and beauty at John Lewis, she is now CEO at Marie Claire Beauty Limited, which includes our Fabled store.

Steph Stephenson

Celebrity hairstylist, entrepreneur and founder of new beauty and hair salon concept, Marie Claire Jet Style.