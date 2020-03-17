These Zara sandals sold out within days (but they’re now back in stock)

While it may seem frivolous to talk about shopping in the mids of a Coronavirus pandemic, there is something reassuring about the normality of it.

And it certainly seems like shoppers are hopeful about being out and about when the warm weather hits, judging by these sandals which went online last week and promptly sold out.

My sources at Zara tell me they have had to restock now due to their popularity, and it’s easy to see why.

Shop now: FLAT LEATHER SANDALS WITH PEARLS for £29.99 from ZARA

The price point for leather sandals is excellent, and the pearl detail gives these slides an extra luxe feel.

Plus they look like a summer take on those pearl biker boots which sold out continuously for two years running.

While we wait for the situation to improve, they’ll work very well as fancy indoor slippers too.