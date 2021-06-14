Was the Queen’s outfit a secret show of support to the US?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It was the Queen’s official birthday this weekend (she has two birthdays every year in case you didn’t know) and she celebrated in quite an important way, by hosting the US presidential couple, Joe and Jill Biden, and Windsor Castle.

The POTUS and FLOTUS were visiting the UK for the G7 Leader’s Summit in Cornwall, where they met with Boris and Carrie Johnson, and stopped by the castle to have tea with the Queen before heading to Brussels.

Her Majesty treated them to a Royal Salute by The Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards, and the US national anthem was also played.

She looked her usual colourful self thanks to a pink floral dress with matching statement hat. Accessories-wise, she adorned her dress with the Jardine Star Brooch, which she’s worn several times before, including for her Diamond Jubilee weekend in 2012 and her Christmas speech last year.

Now some royal fans are saying that this choice of brooch is actually a secret show of support to the US and the Bidens. Why? Because it’s shaped like a star, and could be likened to the American flag and the Star-Spangled banner, also known as the national anthem.

It could naturally be pure coincidence, but we do know the Queen has history of sending signals with her outfit choices, so the jury’s out on this one.