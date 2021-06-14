Here’s how The Queen celebrated her official birthday this weekend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This weekend marked the Queen’s official birthday, with the monarch turning 95, the second of her two birthdays this year.

Yes, the Queen has two birthdays a year, celebrating on the actual day, April 21st, and then also having an official birthday in June to publicly mark the occasion, commemorated with the annual Trooping the Colour parade.

So how did the Queen mark her official birthday this Saturday? With her Birthday Parade of course.

The format was different from usual, with Her Majesty celebrating with a scaled-back ceremony. But it was just as impressive, closing the proceedings with a stunning fly-past by the Red Arrows and a 41 Gun Royal Salute by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery Flag of United Kingdom.

‘Today is The Queen’s Official Birthday,’ the royal family posted to Twitter alongside balloon emojis. ‘A military parade is taking place in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to mark the occasion.’

It continued: ‘The Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards was trooped at The Queen’s Birthday Parade 2021. Whilst the format was a little different this year, #TroopingtheColour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.’

Following on from The Queen’s birthday celebrations, exciting times keep coming with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visiting the Monarch for tea.

Well, that’s lovely.

Happy 95th Birthday to Her Majesty!