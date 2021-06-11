Carrie Johnson is flying the sustainable fashion flag with her G7 wardrobe

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Carrie Johnson is currently undertaking her first official appearance since marrying Boris Johnson at the end of May, for the G7 summit in Cornwall this weekend.

The agenda for the meeting includes discussing a greener future, so it’s entirely fitting that Carrie has opted for some very sustainable wardrobe choices.

Kicking things off in style, she wore a yellow belted dress by Alice Early, which set her back only £8, as it was rented from MyWardrobeHQ.

The dress rental industry has been booming of late, with customers choosing to rent rather than buy to avoid waste, save money and be more sustainable.

Carrie of course made headlines by wedding Boris on 29th May in a rented wedding dress by Christos Costarellos, which cost her just £45 to borrow for her big day.

She is also said to have packed many more rented dresses for the G7 summit, including some Dolce & Gabbana and The Vampire’s Wife designs from HURR.

As Britain’s First Lady, Carrie will be attending plenty of events and be photographed all the time, so she will be unlikely to be seen in the same outfit twice, making renting the perfect solution.