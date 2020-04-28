You can bag a vintage designer bag in this secret ASOS sale

You may often head to ASOS for a wedding guest dress or perhaps a new suit for work, but do you ever go there to treat yourself to a designer handbag? Probably not.

Which is why you might be surprised to hear that ASOS Marketplace currently has a vintage designer sale that has all the best brands, and then some. The Rare Edit has curated rare designer vintage pieces by big labels like Fendi, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Celine and more.

Every piece has been hand-picked and the small selection of boutiques included in the campaign have sourced their pieces both home and abroad to ensure the highest quality product for the edit – plus this is a great way to support small businesses.

There are quite a lot of treasures on there, but my favourites include a red Fendi bag for £255, a rare Christian Dior baguette style bag for £580 and an 80s Prada shopper for £205.

If you’ve got your fill of bags, there are pages and pages of coats, shoes, dresses and accessories, so you’re bound to find something you like, but remember, all the best things get snapped up fast, and these are one of a kind, so when they’re gone, they’re gone.