All the best dressed guests at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2025
Because one red carpet isn’t enough
- Elle Fanning wearing Givenchy
- Bianca Balti wearing Fendi
- Doja Cat wearing Balmain
- Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel
- Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent
- Zoey Deutch wearing Tamara Ralph
- Gabrielle Union-Wade
- Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Alexandre Vauthier
- Lindsey Lohan wearing Balenciaga
- Sarah Paulson wearing Marc Jacobs
- Miley Cyrus wearing Maison Margiela
- Sydney Sweeny wearing Miu Miu
- Halle Berry
- Catherine O'Hara wearing Gabriella Hearst
- Cynthia Erivo wearing Vivienne Westwood
- Hailey Bieber wearing Saint Laurent
- Jodie Turner-Smith wearing Vivienne Westwood
- Iris Law wearing Saint Laurent
- Da'vine Joy Randolph
- Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent
- Katherine Hahn
- Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga
- Selena Gomez in Armani Privé
- Kaia Gerber in Valentino
- Olivia Munn
- Maisie Williams
- Sara Sampaio wearing Zuhair Murad
- Kendall Jenner wearing Mugler
- Camila Cabello wearing Alexis Mabile
- Julia Garner wearing Gucci
If you didn’t get enough of a fashion fix from our Oscar’s red carpet round-up, don’t worry, because after the party comes the after party and that means a whole host more fashion to feast your eyes on.
Following the star studded awards ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles last night, A-listers headed to the Vanity Fair Oscars’ party where they took the carpet once again and that meant a whole new set of looks to get excited about.
While the Oscars was awash in sequin ensembles and show stopping ball gowns (hello in Ariana Schiaparelli), by comparison Vanity Fair was a much more minimalist affair. That’s not to say there weren’t some wow moments: Sarah Paulson’s puffed up Marc Jacobs dress for one while Halle Berry’s draped sequin gown was perfection in dress form.
Many guests however chose to opt for chic simplicity like Zoe Kravitz and Miley Cyrus who both opted for floor length black gowns from Saint Laurent and Maison Margiela respectively. When it comes to paired back looks however supermodel Bianca Balti took my top spot in a sheer Fendi gown that was pure ethereal magic.
To see all the looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet, just keep scrolling…
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.