All the best dressed guests at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2025

Because one red carpet isn’t enough

Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jazzria Harris
By
published
in Features

If you didn’t get enough of a fashion fix from our Oscar’s red carpet round-up, don’t worry, because after the party comes the after party and that means a whole host more fashion to feast your eyes on.

Following the star studded awards ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles last night, A-listers headed to the Vanity Fair Oscars’ party where they took the carpet once again and that meant a whole new set of looks to get excited about.

While the Oscars was awash in sequin ensembles and show stopping ball gowns (hello in Ariana Schiaparelli), by comparison Vanity Fair was a much more minimalist affair. That’s not to say there weren’t some wow moments: Sarah Paulson’s puffed up Marc Jacobs dress for one while Halle Berry’s draped sequin gown was perfection in dress form.

Many guests however chose to opt for chic simplicity like Zoe Kravitz and Miley Cyrus who both opted for floor length black gowns from Saint Laurent and Maison Margiela respectively. When it comes to paired back looks however supermodel Bianca Balti took my top spot in a sheer Fendi gown that was pure ethereal magic.

To see all the looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet, just keep scrolling…

Elle Fanning wearing Givenchy

Elle Fanning Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bianca Balti wearing Fendi

Bianca Balti Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doja Cat wearing Balmain

Doja Cat Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel

Lily-Rose Depp Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent

Zoe Saldana Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoey Deutch wearing Tamara Ralph

Zoey Deutch Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Alexandre Vauthier

Tracee Ellis-Ross Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lindsey Lohan wearing Balenciaga

Lindsey Lohan Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson wearing Marc Jacobs

Sarah Paulson Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus wearing Maison Margiela

Miley Cyrus Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeny wearing Miu Miu

Sydney Sweeney Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halle Berry

Halle Berry Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine O'Hara wearing Gabriella Hearst

Catherine O'Hara Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo wearing Vivienne Westwood

Cynthia Erivo Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber wearing Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jodie Turner-Smith wearing Vivienne Westwood

Jodie Turner-Smith Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Iris Law wearing Saint Laurent

Iris Law Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Da'vine Joy Randolph

Da'vine Joy Randolph Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Zoe Kravitz Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katherine Hahn

Katherine Hahn Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez in Armani Privé

Selena Gomez Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber in Valentino

Kaia Gerber Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sara Sampaio wearing Zuhair Murad

Sara Sampaio Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner wearing Mugler

Kendall Jenner Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camila Cabello wearing Alexis Mabile

Camila Cabello Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Garner wearing Gucci

Julia Garner Vanity Fairs Oscars Party 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)


Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

