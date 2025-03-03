All the best dressed guests at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2025

If you didn’t get enough of a fashion fix from our Oscar’s red carpet round-up , don’t worry, because after the party comes the after party and that means a whole host more fashion to feast your eyes on.

Following the star studded awards ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles last night, A-listers headed to the Vanity Fair Oscars’ party where they took the carpet once again and that meant a whole new set of looks to get excited about.

While the Oscars was awash in sequin ensembles and show stopping ball gowns (hello in Ariana Schiaparelli), by comparison Vanity Fair was a much more minimalist affair. That’s not to say there weren’t some wow moments: Sarah Paulson’s puffed up Marc Jacobs dress for one while Halle Berry’s draped sequin gown was perfection in dress form.

Many guests however chose to opt for chic simplicity like Zoe Kravitz and Miley Cyrus who both opted for floor length black gowns from Saint Laurent and Maison Margiela respectively. When it comes to paired back looks however supermodel Bianca Balti took my top spot in a sheer Fendi gown that was pure ethereal magic.

To see all the looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet, just keep scrolling…

Elle Fanning wearing Givenchy

Bianca Balti wearing Fendi

Doja Cat wearing Balmain

Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel

Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent

Zoey Deutch wearing Tamara Ralph

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Alexandre Vauthier

Lindsey Lohan wearing Balenciaga

Sarah Paulson wearing Marc Jacobs

Miley Cyrus wearing Maison Margiela

Sydney Sweeny wearing Miu Miu

Halle Berry

Catherine O'Hara wearing Gabriella Hearst

Cynthia Erivo wearing Vivienne Westwood

Hailey Bieber wearing Saint Laurent

Jodie Turner-Smith wearing Vivienne Westwood

Iris Law wearing Saint Laurent

Da'vine Joy Randolph

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Katherine Hahn

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga

Selena Gomez in Armani Privé

Kaia Gerber in Valentino

Olivia Munn

Maisie Williams

Sara Sampaio wearing Zuhair Murad

Kendall Jenner wearing Mugler

Camila Cabello wearing Alexis Mabile

Julia Garner wearing Gucci

