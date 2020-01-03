Practicing circular fashion and investing in more sustainable and ethical brands is top of the agenda for 2020 for several industry giants, including Florence-based luxury e-tailer LuisaViaRoma.

The brand launched its dedicated sustainable platform, LVRSustainable, at the end of last year, and has already collaborated with a slew of designers, including Stella McCartney, Carcel, Atelier Swarovski and Penélope Cruz’s lab-grown diamond jewellery and Marina Raphael, to name just a few.

Spearheading the project is Maria Fernanda Hernandez, head of global projects and sustainability at LuisaViaRoma, and who has a background in human rights.

‘It’s in our interest to make a change and find initiatives that foster social responsibility and sensitisation about the environmental difficulties we are facing,’ she says.

It focuses on brands which respect themes such as fair trade, women’s empowerment, organic and eco-friendly products, luxury & craftsmanship, vegan items and recycling and up-cycling.

Shop now: VIVIENNE WESTWOOD CLIMATE REVOLUTION NEW CLASSIC T-SHIRT for £100 from LUISAVIAROMA

The initiative will also include special projects, including the brand’s latest sustainable collaboration with ethical activist and designer Vivienne Westwood which sees the iconic Climate Revolution T-shirt re-imagined in organic cotton, available on LUISAVIAROMA.COM now.

Fernanda says, ‘This is the beginning of a strong collaboration with Vivienne Westwood and many other renowned brands, and great new emergent brands’.