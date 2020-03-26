This cult Topshop dress is back for another season

It might not seem like the right time to buy a summer dress right now, but there isn’t any harm in letting you know that Topshop’s cult Austin dress from last year has just made a comeback, well kind of.

The dress Topshop is championing for SS20 is a slight variation of it and is called the Willow. Taking reference from 1940s tea dresses, it comes in a mini and midi version, both with an asymmetric skirt, and it also features the popular angel sleeve we loved in the Austin dress.

You can buy it in three different colourways, all of which are perfect for all occasions, from weddings to a picnic in the park (when we are finally allowed out, until then, please remember the social distancing rules).

When the original Austin dress launched in March 2019, 90% of units online sold within the first day, and when it was restocked in five new prints, 50% of unites sold within the first week.

So with that in mind, the Willow dress could be gone before you know it. It should be launching later today, and I’ll update you with a link as soon as I have it.