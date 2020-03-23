How to keep dating exciting while social distancing, according to an expert

Because we all need a little help when it comes to love in the time of coronavirus

If you thought coronavirus would put a stop to dating, you were wrong. As the nation self-isolates and lockdowns, dating app activity is higher than ever. We’ve simply adjusted to date at a social distance.

The Inner Circle – the social networking dating app for young professionals who live in the same city – has seen a 50 per cent increase in singles suggesting online dates (and mentions of ‘toilet roll’ are at 400 a week now). David Vermeulen, CEO and founder of the app, said the surge in activity proves people are more up for talking.

He expanded: ‘We know app usage spikes during periods when people stay at home – winter is busier than summer and there’s a spike in early January – but we’re seeing our highest numbers yet. Overall, activity is up by 25 per cent compared to Dating Sunday – usually the busiest day for dating apps.’

‘We’re expecting the upward trend of people organising calls and Skype dates to continue while people hold off setting up real life dates until it is safe.’

If you’re looking for a connection during this uncertain time, dating expert Charly Lester has shared essential tips with us to keep dating exciting while social distancing.

Corona and chill: Charly suggests we, 'pick a TV show or film to watch together and show your sense of humour by commenting on scenes and opinions on shows – it could start a debate, a connection, a relationship.'

Call Me Maybe: 'Grab a glass of wine or a cup of tea and set up a phone call or Skype date to get to know your match a little more,' the love guru begins. 'If you want to move it to a second date, you could even cook dinner and imagine you're at a restaurant.'