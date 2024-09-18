Fendi Spring/Summer 2025: Precious practicality for the woman who does
Modern flapper girls, rejoice
“The foundations of how women dress today and, in many ways, how we think are in the 1920s. It’s about modernity in style and attitude,” said Kim Jones on Fendi’s Spring/Summer ‘25 show.
The Italian fashion house was founded in 1925 by Adele and Edoardo Fendi, and the matriarch was honoured throughout – from the soundtrack, crafted in collaboration with Max Richter and featuring the voices of Anna and Silvia Fendi discussing Adele – to the Mamma Baguette bags, which were supersized for this collection.
But the clothes, let’s talk about the clothes. The show began with a line-up of hand-embroidered flapper-style dresses, which nodded to the ‘20s but had a distinctly ‘90s tinge.
There were silk tea dresses and embellished, organza slips – meticulously crafted, ultra-precious, but grounded by practical moccasin boots, a Fendi-fied take on Red Wing’s classic workwear styles, here rendered in Cuoio Romano leather and finished with Selleria hand-stitching.
“Fendi is always aware of women who do rather than just are. Movement, lightness, excellence and ease [...] is key,” read the show knows.
More utilitarian pieces – a calf-length shirt dress and wool maxi coat, for example – were styled with bejewelled organza socks, marrying the functional with the fine.
In a world of throwaway fashion, Fendi’s commitment to impeccable craftsmanship feels even more special, and something that Silvia Venturini Fendi, Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear – and granddaughter of Adele – prizes.
“Quality is the number-one point besides the beauty of design,” she said. “It was also my grandmother Adele’s obsession, both personally and professionally.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 16 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
-
Barry Keoghan says he doesn't have a 'normal' relationship with his son Brando
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
This is the one London Fashion Week street style trend I kept seeing on repeat
Grunge all the way
By Penny Goldstone
-
My skin has been irritated all summer, but this “basic” moisturiser has restored its hydration and bounce
Simple but oh-so-effective
By Mica Ricketts