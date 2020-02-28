Say hello to Mango's sustainable Spring collection

A much loved favourite of team Marie Claire, Mango has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to considering sustainability within the fast-fashion market. Launching the labels Committed Collection in 2017 and maintaining a focus upon recycled fabrics.

Mango have just launched the latest installment of its already highly coveted Shared Moments campaign collection. Among a selection of floaty maxi dresses, ’70s inspired bell pants, and lace-up gladiator sandals feature some of the best suiting options I’ve seen so far this season – at such an affordable price to!

This Mango collection hits the stores during a peak in ‘70s resurgence. Retro fringing flourished upon the catwalks at Milan Fashion Week, with Prada and Bottega Veneta all presenting their iterations of the trend. Whilst these designer collections aren’t available for at least another four months you can shop Mango’s coveted collection now.

Take ques from Mick Jagger with three-piece suiting that wouldn’t look amis from the The Rolling Stones ’70s shows. Think, high-waisted, slightly flared trousers and cool tailored vests that you’d expect Harry Styles to already own.

With sharing at the core of the Shared Moments collection, Mango reached out to their Instagram followers in November to ask their community to help select some of the clothing and accessories that would feature within this campaign and be available to shop in stores. Photographed by Glen Luchford in the beautiful Mexican cities of Valladolid and Merida the entire 38-piece collection has been created with 100% sustainable fabrics such as cotton or recycled fibres. This innovative advancement follows the recent news that Mango had joined the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) – an organization which aims to promote sustainable practices within the textile industry – and the brands commitment to use strictly sustainable cotton by 2025.

Shop Mango’s suiting (before it sells out), as well as other key items from this stylish and sustainable Shared Moments collection within our gallery…