90% of my Wardrobe consists of dresses - this is my editor-approved summer dresses edit

The term dressing up bears a sentimental significance for me. Aged three, I’d take to my mother's wardrobe, captivated by her extensive arsenal of frocks and dream-up scenarios of adulthood where I could wear such styles. This theme has continued well into my thirties and dresses have become my uniform piece. It’s a source of humour among my loved ones, that I’m almost always, clad in a dress, regardless of the weather forecast, so I can resonate with Celine Dion’s witty take on wearing shoes that don't fit, due to her deep affinity. Although, one thing I cannot compromise is comfort.

When I speak of being “solar-powered”, it’s in part due to my love of dresses and the ease that comes from wearing them on balmy days. They evoke the essence of holidaying and liberation in a way that boosts my confidence and I’ve therefore attributed my personal style to them. Uniform, comfortable, and smart, dresses inspire a simplistic element you can build upon and elevate as you wish (which, for me is bold jewels and refined footwear). Now retailers are in the swing of summer, dresses are dominating numerous collections, making it a fine time to invest.

Although I study trends, my wardrobe has become intentionally classic and I only purchase pieces in line with my personal style and after careful consideration. To my delight, Spring/Summer 2024 dress trends integrate seamlessly into my existing collection, particularly Grecian-inspired ruching, the excess of white and décolletage-bearing silhouettes, in addition to seasonal fabrication trends (namely nonchalant styles in linen and cotton), led by the climate.

Although I appreciate the ease of dresses, I recognise that wearing and styling dresses may feel daunting for those who aren’t accustomed to a one-piece silhouette, so, with that in mind, I’ve compiled an edit featuring twenty-one timeless summer dresses that can be worn with little to no consideration. Given the season, each dress listed will pair remarkably with refined sandals, heeled flip-flops, or modern ballerina pumps. Continue reading for my take on this season’s summer dress styles with longstanding appeal.

Shop my editor-approved summer dresses edit

Sir Primrose Ruched Cotton Dress £350 at MyTheresa The characteristics of linen lends itself to relaxed shapes, however, Sir’s Primrose dress pairs this nonchalant element with sharp tailoring. Note the scoop neck, column style and ruched strap.

Reformation Rhett Dress £298 at Reformation Gingham is reminiscent of summer and although the print is classic, Reformation pair it with a modern silhouette, making it considerably fashion-forward.

Lemaire Fitted Twisted Dress £375 at Mytheresa Minimalists, assemble, for you can introduce sandy colourways into your arsenal with ease. The ruching and twisted hem also turn the relaxed jersey fabrication into an elevated style.

Kai Collective Adewusa Dress £250 at Kai Collective It’s no secret that I’ve been championing this dress since its initial release. I’d go as far as to say it’s my favourite dress of 2024 thus far. Between the ruched bodice, structural element and full skirting, it’s a design masterpiece that looks exquisite on all body shapes.

Rails Francesca Dress £238 at Rails Rails’ Franca dress (pictured on me in black) is the latest introduction to my summer wardrobe. It has many admirable components — from the sculpted top half to the full skirt (featuring pockets, no less).

Adriana Degras Halter Neck Cotton Blend Midi Dress £485 at Mytheresa Adriana Degras’ latest collection is a nod to ‘50s styling with full floor-length dresses and bow adornments.

Toteme Fitted Waistband Midi Dress £120 (was £200) at FarFetch Waist accentuating numbers are on the wish lists of many Sartorialists this summer and Toteme created one of my favourite shapes. The contrast between the languid t-shirt with a deep-set waistband inspires an intentionally directional silhouette.

Kindred of Ireland The Ella Mini £230 at Kindred Kindred of Ireland is a slow brand that excels in linen clothing and its Ella mini dress is a particularly notable style. Note how it’s layered with a matching skirt on e-commerce — a contemporary approach to styling linen.

Dôen Quinn Tie Shirred Organic Cotton Dress £230 at Net-A-Porter Dôen’s romantic frocks are a lifetime investment. The shirred bustier, puffed sleeve and flounced skirt boast a softness that suits all.

Faithfull Biarritz Lace Trim Dress £470 at Net-A-Porter A wildcard from Faithfull, whose styles are often attributed to minimalistic cuts and linen. This summer you’ll notice its ‘70s colour palette, with muted colourways thrown into the mix. The Biarritz makes the perfect wedding guest dress.

Black to Grey Amida Dress £129 at Black To Grey You can always rely on Black to Grey for timeless pieces. Their summer capsule plays on longstanding trends in candied colourways.

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen Blend Maxi Dress £82 at Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie’s rebrand shook the landscape of high-street fashion and I particularly appreciate its inclusive size range and many column linen pieces this summer. This is a prime example of shopping quality and classics on the high street.

Ninety Percent Flos Dress in Cayenne £170 at Ninety Percent I can barely go a season without one of Ninety Percent’s styles taking my fancy and its pre-fall collection has caught my attention. I have a soft spot for the Flos dress in this orange-toned red (featuring the dropped gathered waist of 2024).

Marks and Spencer Cotton Rich Ribbed Bandeau Midi Dress £35 at M&S A creamy cotton-rich bandeau with a peek, through splice. M&S’ pieces are getting stronger per season.

Monsoon Sicily Spot Print Dress £130 at Monsoon I can’t help but envision a balmy summer in Italy with this full-skirted polka dot dress. It’s one of Monsoon’s bestsellers for good reason.

Smock London Maria Montessori Dress £89 (was £125) at Smock London We’re in the era of comfort over everything, therefore brands like Smock London are aptly timed. The hand-smocking detail, fluted sleeves and free-flowing shape are much-appreciated components in the summer heat.

Mirae Paris Camilla Noir Dress £246 at Mirae Paris Mirae Paris’ Camilla dress is one part refined and one part sensual, due to the subtle, yet intentional detailing — from the neck scarf to the dipped back.

Matteau Gathered Cotton Organic Midi Dress £455 at Net-A-Porter Matteau has gained acclaim for its cotton-rich, full-skirted summer styles with a nod to resort wear. Its gathered cotton midi dress incorporates ruched details and bold silhouettes paired with a slender, barely-there shoulder strap.

Marks & Spencer Linen Rich Ruched Midaxi Dress £39.50 at M&S At £39.50, Marks and Spencer’s ruched midi dress is one of the most impressive summer offerings I’ve witnessed. I always note material, design and timelessness, and this style is a piece you’ll wear with ease each summer.

Paloma Wool Fortunata Floral Mesh Maxi Dress £240 at Liberty In 2023, we witnessed the revival of semi-sheer dressing with styles such as Loewe’s mesh body print dress and the love for this bold style continues. Each season I search for styles bearing likeness with Jean Paul Gaultier’s noughties masterpieces and Paloma Wool’s design is impressive in its own right.

Arket Cap Sleeve Dress £119 at Arket Eager-eye Sartorialists will note that designer Toteme released a style in a similar silhouette last summer. Arket’s SS24 piece has a twist in the form of an exposed central seam, a side split and an organic raw hem. Note that this dress has a transparent component, which is well-suited for holidaying and may require a slip for city wear. This style is also available in brown.