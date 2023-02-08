Sarah Jessica Parker just partnered with Strathberry on a collection Carrie would love

Calling all Carries! Sarah Jessica Parker has just partnered with Strathberry on a collaboration collection of statement handbags (opens in new tab).

The collection launches today and was created based on SJP and Strathberry's combined love for skilfully created accessories (opens in new tab)that still feel like beautiful, statement pieces. Of course, SJP herself has already taken the accessories out for a spin.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Strathberry)

The collection is comprised of four bags, that each feature the same silhouette in different portions and colourways. There are bold, vibrant options, as well as some more understated iterations.

If you're looking to add an eye-catching flair to your look then the bold shades of red and pink are the way to go, while the black and grey handbags feel more appropriate for every day.

(Image credit: Courtesty of Strathberry)

Of course, some may argue that Carrie Bradshaw is known for her penchant for luxury designer handbags—she is after all one of the people responsible for the popularity of the Fendi baguette (opens in new tab)—though when it comes to SJP herself, its nice to see the actress advocating for some more attainable styles.

The Strathberry collaboration collection retails between £215 - £325 and while this is still an investment price point, it is a lot more affordable than most other designer options around.

Strathberry's bags are handmade in Spain, from calf leather and feature chic gold hardware, so while the bags might not come with a designer pricetag, they certainly fit the designer aesthetic and quality standards.

Want to dress like Sarah Jessica Parker this spring? Keep scrolling to see and shop the new collection below.

Shop the Strathberry x Sarah Jessica Parker collection: