Oh my.

“It’s not a bag, it’s a Baguette.” Those were the famous words spoken by Sarah Jessica Parker in a season three episode of Sex And The City, when her character Carrie Bradshaw was in the midst of being mugged. It was this phrase that helped to skyrocket the Fendi baguette to fame, solidifying the item as an in-demand, must-have accessory.

Now over twenty years later, the bag (or should I say, baguette) is still as popular as ever.

This past weekend, Fendi celebrated 25 years of its iconic design with a dedicated runway show in New York. For the event, Fendi called upon modelling superstars like Linda Evangelista and had the industry A-list seated front row, Kate Moss and Kim Kardashian included.

While the runway itself was much-talked-about and publicised highly on social media, the event was so all-encompassing that it was easy to miss the finer details. Like the announcement and debut of a Fendi x Tiffany & Co. collaboration, for example.

Yes, Fendi and Tiffany have worked together to create a unique interpretation of the famous baguette bag. Of course, it will come as a surprise to no one to learn that Tiffany’s iteration will be available in the jeweller’s signature blue hue. Debuted on the runway by none other than Bella Hadid, the collaboration also includes a reimagining of Fendi’s iconic hardware.

While every baguette comes adorned with a Fendi FF Zucca clasp, Tiffany has added its signature Tiffany T into the mix, combining both brands’ logos in one. It’s a true match made in fashion heaven.

Sadly, the collaboration isn’t due to drop until early 2023, but if you’re keen to get your hands on an iconic Fendi baguette bag now, there are of course a few options available. Keep scrolling below to shop several new and vintage Fendi baguettes below.

