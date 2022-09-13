Oh my.
“It’s not a bag, it’s a Baguette.” Those were the famous words spoken by Sarah Jessica Parker in a season three episode of Sex And The City, when her character Carrie Bradshaw was in the midst of being mugged. It was this phrase that helped to skyrocket the Fendi baguette to fame, solidifying the item as an in-demand, must-have accessory.
Now over twenty years later, the bag (or should I say, baguette) is still as popular as ever.
This past weekend, Fendi celebrated 25 years of its iconic design with a dedicated runway show in New York. For the event, Fendi called upon modelling superstars like Linda Evangelista and had the industry A-list seated front row, Kate Moss and Kim Kardashian included.
While the runway itself was much-talked-about and publicised highly on social media, the event was so all-encompassing that it was easy to miss the finer details. Like the announcement and debut of a Fendi x Tiffany & Co. collaboration, for example.
Yes, Fendi and Tiffany have worked together to create a unique interpretation of the famous baguette bag. Of course, it will come as a surprise to no one to learn that Tiffany’s iteration will be available in the jeweller’s signature blue hue. Debuted on the runway by none other than Bella Hadid, the collaboration also includes a reimagining of Fendi’s iconic hardware.
While every baguette comes adorned with a Fendi FF Zucca clasp, Tiffany has added its signature Tiffany T into the mix, combining both brands’ logos in one. It’s a true match made in fashion heaven.
Sadly, the collaboration isn’t due to drop until early 2023, but if you’re keen to get your hands on an iconic Fendi baguette bag now, there are of course a few options available. Keep scrolling below to shop several new and vintage Fendi baguettes below.
Shop the Fendi baguette bag:
Baguette, £2,350 | Fendi
If you’re after the Fendi x Tiffany baguette bag, but just can’t wait until next year, this is the most similar style available right now. In a pale shade of blue, this bag features the Fendi insignia embossed onto nappa leather.
Vintage Cloth Baguette Bag, £325 | Fendi
This pre-loved Fendi baguette is the perfect everyday bag, made from a cloth fabric it will go with everything you own.
Pre-Owned Mini FF Baguette handbag, £1,208 | Fendi
If you’re after a statement style, this orange baguette bag might be for you. Crafted in Italy, the mini bag will add a touch of fun to any look.
Pre-Owned Cloth Baguette Bag, £550 | Fendi
Created in a soft canvas and emblazoned with Fendi’s instantly-recognisable FF logo, this vintage mini bag will instantly evoke ’90s cool.
1997 Baguette, £2980 | Fendi
Adorned with yellow sequins, this new baguette available at 24 Sèvres has party written all over it.
Baguette, £2,150 | Fendi
A departure from traditional leather, this Fendi baguette is made from wool. The bag contains the Fendi logo embroidered throughout and also comes with an additional strap to wear the item crossbody.
Selleria Mamma Baguette shoulder bag, £1,168 |Fendi
This bronze baguette features intricate top stitching and a short shoulder strap. It can easily be worn for casual daytime events, but thanks to its colourway will be just as suited to evening soirees.