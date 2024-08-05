Andrea's It-List: 6 travel essentials for your upcoming getaway
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
With 20 years in magazines scouring and curating the very best in news, fashion, beauty and wellbeing, I’ve learned how to filter out the noise and zone in on what’s worth showcasing on Marie Claire UK. So it's great to bring this expertise to your inbox on a weekly basis together with the brilliant insights of team MC. This week, having had a chance to catch my breath between the last round of work trips and my upcoming summer getaway, I’m rounding up my ultimate ‘it list’ of travel essentials. Many of these are currently on sale, so now is the time to invest in some key buys that will last you for many years (and trips) to come.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
Whether you’re packing for business or pleasure, a great carry-on will transform the most challenging journey. I’d been through so many until I discovered this robust Antler one which combines good looks with durability and has already proved to be one of my most used items of the past year. It's currently on sale so it’s a great time to buy. Pair with the classic back pack.
I'm one of those people who cannot sleep in transit without my noise-cancelling headphones and a comfortable eye mask. My high-performance Beats wireless headphones are my go-to for trips—highly effective with an impressive 22 hours of battery life. If ear pods are more your bag, these Apple Airpods are currently on sale, too. Pick up this great-value blackout eye mask while you’re there, and you’ll find yourself looking forward to your next long flight.
A practical and beautiful cosmetic case makes travelling with my beauty essentials infinitely better. Paravel's 'See-All' case means I no longer have to root through my makeup bag to locate my favourite products and always feel organised. Made from clear plastic with cute beige recycled canvas and vegan leather, it looks good, too.
As someone who has road tested a lot of styling tools in my time, trust me when I say these GHD wide plate hair straighteners are up there with the best I’ve found and the best bit is they’re currently on sale. I rarely travel without mine and this Kerastase hair oil and SPF moisturiser combo.
I’m a big believer in buying once to last and can guarantee this Smythson's 'Mara' passport and document holder will become one of your treasured pieces of travel kit forever. Crafted from slick croc-effect leather, it feels luxurious but is scuff and crease-resistant, so is genuinely built to last. I’ve had mine for years, and it still sparks a little joy when I take it out at passport control.
I love to take a couple of books on trips and can’t recommend Catherine Gray’s new book enough - Versions of a Girl - if you’re looking to lose yourself in a coming-of-age tale that is at once poignant and laugh-out-loud funny. I’ve just started reading this much-talked-about book on motherhood - Milf -by the brilliant Poloma Faith, so I will be packing this on my next trip.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
There’s been much excitement over at MC about actor and model Laura Harrier’s new collection for Reformation.
The newly launched 18-style collaboration is based around Harrier’s love of vintage and sustainable fashion (the pieces are made using dead stock fabrics) and leans into her signature 90s style, featuring skin-showing separates, effortless dresses and strappy shoes. She recently spoke to MC’s Penny Goldstone about the inspiration behind the collection, which you can read and shop here.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
