Andrea's It-List: 6 travel essentials for your upcoming getaway

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

With 20 years in magazines scouring and curating the very best in news, fashion, beauty and wellbeing, I’ve learned how to filter out the noise and zone in on what’s worth showcasing on Marie Claire UK. So it's great to bring this expertise to your inbox on a weekly basis together with the brilliant insights of team MC. This week, having had a chance to catch my breath between the last round of work trips and my upcoming summer getaway, I’m rounding up my ultimate ‘it list’ of travel essentials. Many of these are currently on sale, so now is the time to invest in some key buys that will last you for many years (and trips) to come.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

(Image credit: Reformation)

There’s been much excitement over at MC about actor and model Laura Harrier’s new collection for Reformation.

The newly launched 18-style collaboration is based around Harrier’s love of vintage and sustainable fashion (the pieces are made using dead stock fabrics) and leans into her signature 90s style, featuring skin-showing separates, effortless dresses and strappy shoes. She recently spoke to MC’s Penny Goldstone about the inspiration behind the collection, which you can read and shop here.

(Image credit: Future)