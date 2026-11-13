5 Jewellery Trends That Will Transform Even the Most Low-Effort Party Look

It’s easy to get waylaid by the main event of sequins, feathers, metallics when you’re approaching party season. This year, however, the easiest—and chicest—way to wear festive fashion is with a two-second adjustment to your outfit.
It could be a multi-tiered chain belt fastened around the hips of your favourite jeans. A collar necklace worn with that velvet trouser suit, or a pair of twinkling chandelier earrings adding evening-do energy to a simple jumper or button-down shirt.
So, RSVPs at the ready, these are the five jewellery trends to try out.
The Over-The-Top Cuff
Essentially, this is a cuff that is so big, so bold, so insistently visible, that you can forget about any other form of accessorising. At Balenciaga Haute Couture, two bands of emerald-bright stones slinked seductively around one bicep For Brandon Maxwell’s Autumn/Winter 26 campaign, the designer placed silver cuffs, inlaid with repeating cabochons, over the sleeve of a dress so that it created a cinched effect around the wrist.
Carry one in your handbag from now until Christmas in case of last-minute invitations.
Massimo Dutti
Wide Draped Bracelet
Julietta
Onyx And Resin Cuff
Completedworks
Green Resin Cuff
Heaven Mayhem
Matilde Cuff Bracelet
Taller Marmo
Alta Marea Bracelet
H&M
Embellished Cuff
The Chunky Collar Necklace
Collar necklaces put us in a chokehold at Joseph, Ferragamo and Saint Laurent, where chains of gold weren’t just chunky but weighed down with costume-jewellery charms. Saint Laurent’s maximal styling also demonstrated that you don’t need to forsake earrings if you’re wearing a collar. The models’ necklaces were paired with earrings that mimicked a sunrise in resin and glass. For party season, at least, more is definitely more.
Givenchy
Crystal Necklace
ME+EM
Crystal Necklace
& Other Stories
Chain Choker Necklace
Simone Rocha
Embellished Necklace
Joseph
Bean Necklace
LIÉ Studio
The Scarlet Necklace
The Chandelier Earring
A simple hoop or a stud won’t cut it, this is the season of the chandelier. Whether you’re wearing chainmail or a cotton T-shirt, this is an earring that brings a sense of drama. Chanel’s creations were clusters of paste gemstones and teardrop pearls, swinging merrily from the lobes. Zimmermann, meanwhile, took a more bohemian approach with large gold shields and tassels that will work just as well with tailoring by day as they will for an after-work drink, whenever you don’t have the bandwidth to reinvent yourself in the office bathroom
Lemaire
Pearl Tassel Earrings
H&M
Pendant Earrings
Luisa Spagnoli
Narcao earrings
JULIETTA
Valette agate earrings
Mango
Dangling Earrings
Grainne Morton
Chandelier Earrings
The Cocktail Ring Cluster
A handful of designers showcased cocktail rings—not just on a single finger but adorning several digits. Two chunky stones or even solid bands, side by side, creates a dazzling effect that won’t go unnoticed when your hand is clasping the stem of a coupe. Dior did exhibit a solo ring, FYI, but only because it was a piece of metal shaped like a ribbon (also a very good idea).
JENNY BIRD
Pavé Diamond Ring
Laura Vann
18ct Gold-Plated Ring
Monica Vinader
Power Cocktail Ring
Swarovski
Lucent Cocktail Ring
Missoma
Molten Teardrop Ring
Mejuri
Curve Gemstone Ring
The Draping Chain Belt
Last, but never least, we have the chain belt. Think of it as the necklace of the hips, a piece that can take a pair of tailored pants from corporate to something far more tantalising in two seconds flat.
Dries Van Noten took a ‘pile it on’ approach, threading a chain belt around the waist of an already-embellished denim coat. Gabriela Hearst’s version, meanwhile, added an extra something to a cream knit and skirt as they came down the catwalk. Italian label Genny brought a dose of noughties nostalgia with a multi-chain crystal design. Doesn’t it make you want to dig out your old favourites?
Rixo
Noelia Belt
By Malene Birger
Vella Belt
Vivienne Westwood
Charm Belt
Free People
Chainmail Belt
M&S
Chain Waist Belt
Valentino Garavani
VLogo Chain Belt
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Natalie Hammond is a writer, editor and author who’s contributed to publications including Marie Claire, Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Who What Wear, The London Standard, CNN and The Times. She was most recently senior fashion news editor at Grazia, and previously worked on the fashion desk of The Times. Her first book was published in August 2024, Bowie: His Style Principles, which is part of an ongoing series about world-famous wardrobes. She writes the Substack How Much?, a newsletter examining the culture of shopping.