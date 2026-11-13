5 Jewellery Trends That Will Transform Even the Most Low-Effort Party Look

Trinket necklaces, chain belts, chandelier earrings... your dress is just the backdrop this party season.

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Party jewellery
Clockwise from top left: Altuzarra AW26, Dries Van Noten AW26, Balenciaga Haute Couture AW26, Ralph Lauren AW26, Givenchy AW26, Roberto Cavalli AW26, Chanel AW26, Ferragamo AW26, Ann Demeulemeester AW26
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
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It’s easy to get waylaid by the main event of sequins, feathers, metallics when you’re approaching party season. This year, however, the easiest—and chicest—way to wear festive fashion is with a two-second adjustment to your outfit.

It could be a multi-tiered chain belt fastened around the hips of your favourite jeans. A collar necklace worn with that velvet trouser suit, or a pair of twinkling chandelier earrings adding evening-do energy to a simple jumper or button-down shirt.

So, RSVPs at the ready, these are the five jewellery trends to try out.

The Over-The-Top Cuff

Cuffs

Clockwise from top left: Balenciaga Haute Couture AW26, Brandon Maxwell AW26, Roberto Cavalli AW26

(Image credit: Cuffs)

Essentially, this is a cuff that is so big, so bold, so insistently visible, that you can forget about any other form of accessorising. At Balenciaga Haute Couture, two bands of emerald-bright stones slinked seductively around one bicep For Brandon Maxwell’s Autumn/Winter 26 campaign, the designer placed silver cuffs, inlaid with repeating cabochons, over the sleeve of a dress so that it created a cinched effect around the wrist.

Carry one in your handbag from now until Christmas in case of last-minute invitations.

The Chunky Collar Necklace

Collar Necklaces

Clockwise from left: Saint Laurent AW26, Ferragamo AW26, Joseph AW26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Collar necklaces put us in a chokehold at Joseph, Ferragamo and Saint Laurent, where chains of gold weren’t just chunky but weighed down with costume-jewellery charms. Saint Laurent’s maximal styling also demonstrated that you don’t need to forsake earrings if you’re wearing a collar. The models’ necklaces were paired with earrings that mimicked a sunrise in resin and glass. For party season, at least, more is definitely more.

The Chandelier Earring

Chandelier Earrings

Clockwise from left: Chanel AW26, Zimmermann AW26, Givenchy AW26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A simple hoop or a stud won’t cut it, this is the season of the chandelier. Whether you’re wearing chainmail or a cotton T-shirt, this is an earring that brings a sense of drama. Chanel’s creations were clusters of paste gemstones and teardrop pearls, swinging merrily from the lobes. Zimmermann, meanwhile, took a more bohemian approach with large gold shields and tassels that will work just as well with tailoring by day as they will for an after-work drink, whenever you don’t have the bandwidth to reinvent yourself in the office bathroom

The Cocktail Ring Cluster

Cocktail Rings

Clockwise from top left: Chloé AW26, Dior AW26, Ann Demeulemeester AW26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A handful of designers showcased cocktail rings—not just on a single finger but adorning several digits. Two chunky stones or even solid bands, side by side, creates a dazzling effect that won’t go unnoticed when your hand is clasping the stem of a coupe. Dior did exhibit a solo ring, FYI, but only because it was a piece of metal shaped like a ribbon (also a very good idea).

The Draping Chain Belt

Chain Belts

Clockwise from left: Gabriela Hearst AW26, Genny AW26, Dries Van Noten AW26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Last, but never least, we have the chain belt. Think of it as the necklace of the hips, a piece that can take a pair of tailored pants from corporate to something far more tantalising in two seconds flat.

Dries Van Noten took a ‘pile it on’ approach, threading a chain belt around the waist of an already-embellished denim coat. Gabriela Hearst’s version, meanwhile, added an extra something to a cream knit and skirt as they came down the catwalk. Italian label Genny brought a dose of noughties nostalgia with a multi-chain crystal design. Doesn’t it make you want to dig out your old favourites?

Natalie Hammond
Natalie Hammond
Freelance Fashion Editor

Natalie Hammond is a writer, editor and author who’s contributed to publications including Marie Claire, Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Who What Wear, The London Standard, CNN and The Times. She was most recently senior fashion news editor at Grazia, and previously worked on the fashion desk of The Times. Her first book was published in August 2024, Bowie: His Style Principles, which is part of an ongoing series about world-famous wardrobes. She writes the Substack How Much?, a newsletter examining the culture of shopping.