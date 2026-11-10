It’s been a long time since a belt was considered purely a practical accessory, but things have progressed so far, so fast, that it’s not an understatement to suggest that it’s now the accessory. A silk scarf is good. An It bag is great. But there’s something about the belt’s ability to offer support and make a statement that means it’s simply in a category all of its own as we enter Autumn/Winter 26. There are day belts and evening belts; functional belts and fancy belts, but in order to properly set you on a path to achieving belt-adjacent greatness, we’ve picked the ultimate three styles for this season below.
Medallion
Celine’s Medallion belt has not only become a house icon under Michael Rider, it’s also cast the accessory as something of a ‘must-have’ for luxury retailers. Medallion belts are on offer at Burberry, too, where they are reversible for extra versatility, while at Dior, the polished medallion bears the maison’s new logo under Jonathan Anderson. Givenchy, meanwhile, sent medallion belts, complete with oversized circular buckle that doubles as a functional makeup compact, down its catwalk for Spring/Summer 27, with a double-wrapped detail to its leather that offset knee-length pleated skirts to perfection. You can get logo-less versions at high street and contemporary brands if you’re looking for something a little more anonymous (Loeffler Randall’s is my personal favourite).
Zara
100% Leather Belt
Celine
Ellipse Belt 13
H&M
Belt
Loeffler Randall
Hugo Plaque Belt
Burberry
Reversible Leather Belt
Dior
Médaillon Belt
Western
For Autumn/Winter 26, Polo Ralph Lauren’s coats were cinched between the waist and hip with concho belts. This Native American piece of jewellery features silver discs set with turquoise stones and strung onto a length of leather. Appearing in several outfits that also included cowboy hats, ‘Western’ belts are more than a fashion statement. “Like America itself, ‘Western Wear’ is a blend of influences,” according to an article in Teen Vogue, which draws on, “Native American designs and materials, Mexican vaquero style, Black American cowboy and even immigrant influences.” Déhanche’s Santo belt has a “jewellery-like buckle” that is Western-inspired, with intricate carvings, as well as silver and 24k gold-plated accents, that would look sublime with faded, lived-in denim.
Déhanche
Santo Belt
Ba&Sh
Belt Bumb
Wrangler
Oversized Buckle Belt
TWP
Vachetta Leather Belt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Metal Accent Belt
Rixo x Bay Garnett
Stacie Leather Belt
Black With Hardware
You can’t beat a black leather belt with subtle (or not so subtle) hardware, which you can either thread around the waistband of your trousers or use to whittle the waist of a wool blazer (try flicking the collar up). Look for belts with a patent finish, a mock-croc texture or contrast stitching if you want something that will add polished details to whatever you’re wearing or, conversely, pick a belt that’s so timeless, and so well-made, that it will only get better with age as the leather softens (The Row’s takes our top prize for its classic appeal).
Déhanche
Hollyhock Leather Belt
COS
Croc-Effect Belt
Toteme
Slim Leather Belt
By Malene Birger
Ouma Leather Belt
Hush
Zinnia Western Belt
The Row
Classic Leather Belt
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Natalie Hammond is a writer, editor and author who’s contributed to publications including Marie Claire, Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Who What Wear, The London Standard, CNN and The Times. She was most recently senior fashion news editor at Grazia, and previously worked on the fashion desk of The Times. Her first book was published in August 2024, Bowie: His Style Principles, which is part of an ongoing series about world-famous wardrobes. She writes the Substack How Much?, a newsletter examining the culture of shopping.