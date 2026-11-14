Do You Really Need to Spend £50 on Shampoo?

Luxury shampoos are becoming more and more sophisticated, with advanced ingredients and ambitious claims to match their eye-watering price tags. But what are we actually paying for, and will a £50 formula really outperform one that costs a fraction of the price?
There was a time when spending £50 on shampoo would have seemed faintly ridiculous. A shampoo’s primary purpose is to clean our hair, and with perfectly respectable formulas available for less than a tenner, how much better could an expensive one really be?
Quite a lot, claim a growing number of luxury haircare brands. As the ‘skintification of hair’ continues, shampoos are becoming increasingly sophisticated, incorporating everything from bond-building technologies and peptides to ingredients traditionally reserved for high-performance skincare and longevity serums.
It would be reductive to dismiss premium shampoos as no more than clever marketing. Formulation is a complex science, and there are legitimate differences in the way shampoos cleanse, condition and interact with the hair fibre and scalp.
So, what are we actually paying for when we spend £50 on shampoo? We consulted leading trichologists and dermatologists to find out what’s worth spending on, and how much we should realistically be paying for a good shampoo.
What Are You Actually Paying For?
Specialist ingredients, research and development, formulation technology and manufacturing processes… there are many reasons why some shampoos cost more to produce. But how much of that translates into a better product, and how much reflects the branding and positioning of a luxury shampoo?
At the most basic level, shampoo needs to remove excess oil, dirt and product build-up without unnecessarily stripping the hair or irritating the scalp. But different cleansing agents, conditioning ingredients and formulation technologies can affect how a shampoo performs, from how thoroughly it cleanses, to how the hair feels once dry.
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For Dr Aamna Adel, a consultant dermatologist specialising in hair loss, a £50 shampoo would need to offer more than familiar ingredients or a luxurious experience to justify its price. “I’d want to see a formula that combines a range of effective, targeted actives with innovative technologies or patented ingredients that offer a genuine benefit for the specific hair or scalp concern,” she says. “This should be supported by a gentle, well-balanced base, effective conditioning agents and credible evidence behind the product claims.”
Bond-building technologies, specialist botanical extracts, peptides and exosomes are among the ingredients increasingly appearing in premium formulas. But their inclusion doesn’t necessarily guarantee better results. While ingredients present above one percent must generally be listed in descending order of concentration under UK cosmetic labelling rules, the list doesn’t reveal their exact quantities or how effectively they’ve been formulated. “A good active, properly formulated, can absolutely be worth paying a bit more for, but an expensive-sounding ingredient included at a token level is not,” says Dr Adel.
Can an Expensive Shampoo Deliver Better Results?
One of the biggest limitations of shampoo is that it’s a rinse-off product, meaning that even the most sophisticated ingredients have relatively little time in contact with the scalp.
That doesn’t mean premium formulations can’t offer added benefits. Certain conditioning ingredients can remain on the hair fibre after rinsing, improving softness, smoothness and manageability. But there’s a difference between making hair look and feel healthier, and delivering the longer-term biological benefits some products promise.
Peptides and exosomes, for example, have become increasingly popular in haircare, but their ability to deliver meaningful results in a rinse-off formula remains questionable. “They have such short contact time, and they cannot treat hair loss or regrow hair that has been lost,” explains Eva Proudman, a consultant trichologist for Absolute Collagen.
According to fellow trichologist Izabella Bordignon, it’s important to distinguish between the needs of the scalp and those of the hair fibre. Shampoo should primarily be selected according to scalp condition, while conditioners and masks are better suited to addressing dryness, damage, porosity and frizz. “For someone with a healthy scalp but very damaged hair,” she explains, “investing in a good conditioner or treatment might make more sense than spending more on a shampoo.”
That said, certain hair and scalp concerns may justify spending more on a targeted formula. Those with particularly fragile, chemically treated or damaged hair may benefit from gentler cleansing and effective conditioning ingredients, while scalp conditions such as dandruff may require specialist formulations.
So, How Much Should You Spend on Shampoo?
According to Proudman, a good treatment or therapeutic shampoo should typically cost somewhere around £25 to £30, reflecting the specialist ingredients, scientific research and development involved in a targeted formulation.
For Dr Adel, the evidence supporting the most expensive shampoos remains unconvincing. “I haven't yet come across a £50 shampoo that has convinced me its price is justified through strong clinical evidence, patented ingredients or innovative technology,” she says. “That doesn’t mean every premium shampoo is overpriced, but I do think a significant part of the cost can come down to branding and marketing.”
Of course, there’s nothing wrong with spending more on a shampoo because you enjoy using it. Fragrance, texture and the overall experience can all influence what we’re prepared to pay for a beauty product. But those are different considerations from whether it’s actually better for your hair health.
And when it comes to addressing specific concerns, particularly thinning or hair loss, Dr Adel argues that money may be better spent elsewhere. “Look for products with the strongest evidence,” she concludes. “That means scalp care and leave-on treatments that stay on the scalp and support the follicles, as well as correcting any underlying nutritional deficiencies, such as low iron or vitamin D. If you're concerned about shedding or thinning, get a proper assessment to understand the cause. Getting the diagnosis and fundamentals right is where your money genuinely makes a difference, far more than on any single luxury bottle of shampoo.”
Ultimately, unless brands can show those benefits justify the extra cost, the price tag alone tells us little about how well a shampoo actually works. If not, it seems we’re being asked to take their word for it—and pay a considerable premium for the privilege.
MC-Vetted Shampoos Worth Their Price-Tag
Augustinus Bader
The Rich Shampoo
Combining the brand’s proprietary TFC8 complex of amino acids, vitamins and peptides with nourishing moringa oil and black oat extract, this rich, conditioning formula is particularly appealing for very dry, brittle or chemically treated hair.
Vichy Dercos
Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Combining one percent selenium disulphide to target dandruff with one percent salicylic acid to loosen flakes, this is a targeted scalp treatment with established active ingredients.
Absolute Collagen
Thickening Collagen Complex Shampoo
With collagen amino acids and wheat-derived ingredients to improve the appearance of fine hair, this £18 formula also has an independent clinical trial behind its thickening claims, although the results were achieved using the shampoo and conditioner together.
Living Proof
Full Shampoo
The proprietary Sili-CLONE HairTech is designed to deliver the conditioning and smoothing benefits associated with silicones while maintaining volume, making it particularly useful for fine hair that is easily weighed down.
Cécred
Hydrating Shampoo
Its patent-pending bioactive keratin ferment and cationic hyaluronic acid offer a more sophisticated approach to conditioning, helping improve slip, reduce friction and make dry or textured hair easier to detangle.
K18
Damage Shield pH Protective Shampoo
With a carefully controlled pH of 4.5–5.5 and the brand’s patented K18 peptide, this formula is designed to minimise cuticle swelling during washing, making it a good choice for colour-treated or damage-prone hair.
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.