Zara’s new Studio collection is so chic people won’t believe it’s high street

It’s that time of year again. The time just before party season properly kicks off, when Zara releases its bi-annual Studio collection. Why is it so special I hear you ask? In short, it’s a higher end capsule collection that looks like it could be designer.

It is developed by the company’s in-house atelier working with stylist Karl Templer and the Zara design team, and sets the tone for the new season.

As AW21 marks the first proper party season in what feels like forever, the Studio collection is all about celebrating the joy of dressing up, an ode to playful and luxe textures such as sequins mixed with velvet, plaid and tweeds.

Shop the Zara Studio Collection now

Inspiration-wise, we are harking back to 90s grunge, with a modern and luxurious twist. Think patchwork dresses with delicate lace trims, oversized suiting and vintage-inspired faux-fur trimmed tweed coats.

The accessories game is super strong too, with statement buckle belts, opera gloves and suede boots all you need to elevate your look.

We’re also big fans of the campaign, shot by Steven Meisel, with art direction by Fabien Baron, featuring models including Rianne Van Rompaey,

Meadow Walker, Raquel Zimmerman, Sasha Pivovarova, Kirsten Owen, Marisa Berenson, Precious Lee, Chiharu Okunugi, Yumi Nu and Amar Akway.

The collection is available to shop now in store and online.