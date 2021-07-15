Trending:

This is not a drill: Zara has launched a bridal collection

    • Summer brides, I’ve got the news you’ve all (probably) been waiting for: Zara has finally launched a wedding collection.

    It’s a capsule line for now, though I imagine it’ll be extended if it’s successful, and why wouldn’t it be? It includes two wedding dresses, lingerie and accessories, all ideal for canicular weddings.

    In terms of the vibe, it’s very much vintage-meets-Ibiza. Think silky, long lacy champagne silk where the dresses are concerned, lace and satin underwear and floral or gathered silk bridal headbands.

    There’s also a silk dressing gown should you wish to buy the full look. Prices start at just £17.99 for an embroidered thong or headband, and go up to £159 for the cap-sleeved dress and the nightgown, so you’re really getting loads for your budget.

    Whether you’re planning a destination wedding, or a garden ceremony here in the UK, this really is a lovely collection.

