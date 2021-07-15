This is not a drill: Zara has launched a bridal collection

Summer brides, I’ve got the news you’ve all (probably) been waiting for: Zara has finally launched a wedding collection.
It’s a capsule line for now, though I imagine it’ll be extended if it’s successful, and why wouldn’t it be? It includes two wedding dresses, lingerie and accessories, all ideal for canicular weddings.
In terms of the vibe, it’s very much vintage-meets-Ibiza. Think silky, long lacy champagne silk where the dresses are concerned, lace and satin underwear and floral or gathered silk bridal headbands.
There’s also a silk dressing gown should you wish to buy the full look. Prices start at just £17.99 for an embroidered thong or headband, and go up to £159 for the cap-sleeved dress and the nightgown, so you’re really getting loads for your budget.
LONG SILK BRIDAL DRESS, £159 at ZARA
LONG DRESS MADE OF A MULBERRY SILK BLEND. V-NECK AND SHORT SLEEVES. MATCHING SOFT LACE APPLIQUÉ DETAIL.
SILK BRIDAL DRESS WITH LACE TRIM, £99.99 at ZARA
LONG DRESS MADE OF A MULBERRY SILK BLEND. V-NECKLINE AND THIN STRAPS. MATCHING SOFT LACE APPLIQUÉ DETAIL.
LONG SILK BRIDAL DRESSING GOWN, £159 at ZARA
LONG OPEN DRESSING GOWN MADE OF A MULBERRY SILK BLEND. LONG FULL SLEEVES. TIED BELT IN THE SAME FABRIC.
FLORAL SILK BRIDAL HAIRBAND, £25.99 at ZARA
RIGID HAIRBAND MADE OF A MULBERRY SILK BLEND.
EMBROIDERED SATIN BRIDAL BRALETTE, £27.99 at ZARA
SATIN UNDERWIRE BRALETTE WITH ADJUSTABLE THIN STRAPS. CONTRAST EMBROIDERED APPLIQUÉS. METAL HOOK
EMBROIDERED SATIN BRIDAL BRIEFS, £19.99 at ZARA
HIGH-RISE CLASSIC BRIEFS WITH A THIN ELASTIC WAISTBAND. CONTRAST EMBROIDERED APPLIQUÉS.
Whether you’re planning a destination wedding, or a garden ceremony here in the UK, this really is a lovely collection.