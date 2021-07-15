This is not a drill: Zara has launched a bridal collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Summer brides, I’ve got the news you’ve all (probably) been waiting for: Zara has finally launched a wedding collection.

It’s a capsule line for now, though I imagine it’ll be extended if it’s successful, and why wouldn’t it be? It includes two wedding dresses, lingerie and accessories, all ideal for canicular weddings.

In terms of the vibe, it’s very much vintage-meets-Ibiza. Think silky, long lacy champagne silk where the dresses are concerned, lace and satin underwear and floral or gathered silk bridal headbands.

There’s also a silk dressing gown should you wish to buy the full look. Prices start at just £17.99 for an embroidered thong or headband, and go up to £159 for the cap-sleeved dress and the nightgown, so you’re really getting loads for your budget.

LONG SILK BRIDAL DRESS, £159 at ZARA

LONG DRESS MADE OF A MULBERRY SILK BLEND. V-NECK AND SHORT SLEEVES. MATCHING SOFT LACE APPLIQUÉ DETAIL. View Deal

SILK BRIDAL DRESS WITH LACE TRIM, £99.99 at ZARA

LONG DRESS MADE OF A MULBERRY SILK BLEND. V-NECKLINE AND THIN STRAPS. MATCHING SOFT LACE APPLIQUÉ DETAIL. View Deal

LONG SILK BRIDAL DRESSING GOWN, £159 at ZARA

LONG OPEN DRESSING GOWN MADE OF A MULBERRY SILK BLEND. LONG FULL SLEEVES. TIED BELT IN THE SAME FABRIC. View Deal

FLORAL SILK BRIDAL HAIRBAND, £25.99 at ZARA

RIGID HAIRBAND MADE OF A MULBERRY SILK BLEND. View Deal

EMBROIDERED SATIN BRIDAL BRALETTE, £27.99 at ZARA

SATIN UNDERWIRE BRALETTE WITH ADJUSTABLE THIN STRAPS. CONTRAST EMBROIDERED APPLIQUÉS. METAL HOOK View Deal

EMBROIDERED SATIN BRIDAL BRIEFS, £19.99 at ZARA

HIGH-RISE CLASSIC BRIEFS WITH A THIN ELASTIC WAISTBAND. CONTRAST EMBROIDERED APPLIQUÉS. View Deal

Whether you’re planning a destination wedding, or a garden ceremony here in the UK, this really is a lovely collection.