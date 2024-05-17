This is what our fashion editors wear to weddings

Penny Goldstone
By
published

Wedding season is upon us, and so it's not unreasonable to want to start planning your wedding guest dresses. While you can shop our extensive edit in the previously shared link, it can also feel a little overwhelming. So we thought we'd share what we - as Marie Claire fashion editors - are wearing this season, to give you a little bit of sartorial inspiration. We've picked outfits that work well for occasions, but can also be broken down and worn all year round too.

Country weddings - Penny Goldstone, Fashion Editor

wedding guest dresses

I'm a big fan of simple, long-sleeved column dresses like this tangerine Massimo Dutti one. The cut is timeless and it's a style that goes with everything. I'll be wearing this to a countryside wedding with flat sandals (heels always sink into the lawn) and a colourful clutch bag. Outside of weddings, I'll be pairing it with trainers and a denim jacket.

In terms of jewellery, I'll be keeping it simple, with Mejuri's Puffy Charlotte Pavé Diamond Ring. It's on the pricier side, yes, but it's made of 14kt gold and conflict-free, ethically sourced diamonds, so it'll last a lifetime and is a heirloom I plan on passing down to my daughter. Finally, a pair of sunglasses will always come in handy, should the sun decided to make an appearance.

Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti, Satin dress

what fashion editors wear to weddings
L.K.Bennett, Green Satin Handbag

Strappy Flat Slider Sandals With Metal Embellishment
Zara, Sandals With Metal Embellishment

what editors wear to weddings
Mejuri, Puffy Charlotte Pave Diamond Ring

what editors wear to weddings
Le Specs, Oval-Frame Sunglasses

City weddings - Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer

wedding guest dress

This floral dress is just perfect for a city wedding, especially a city wedding in a hot climate. Made from 100% linen material and featuring a flattering V-neckline with a fitted bodice, you'll look incredibly chic and feel comfortable. Pair it with some neutral strappy sandals and your favourite everyday jewellery pieces for the perfect wedding guest look.

what editors wear to weddings
Rhode, floral dress

High-Heel Strappy Sandals
Pull & Bear, High-Heel Strappy Sandals

Monica Vinader hoops
Monica Vinader, Siren Muse Mini Huggie Earrings

editors wear to weddings
Quay, Karma sunglasses

editors wear to weddings
Furla, Metropolis Remix

Destination weddings - Lily Russo-Bah, Fashion Director

wedding guest dress

A Destination wedding is the best kind of wedding in my opinion. Im a bit of a magpie and a large part of my wardrobe is dedicated to occasionwear dresses that I wear abroad. I always use it as an opportunity to have fun with vibrant prints and fun accessories. A comfortable heel is essential so even if my shoes are high they have to have a chunkier heel. And maybe its the Italian in me but no outfit is complete without sunglasses right?

what editors wear to weddings
Celiab, Quest Dress

Beaded Handbag
Zara, Beaded Handbag

wedding outfits
Saint Laurent, Suite 105 Satin Crêpe Mules

what editors wear to weddings
Saint Laurent, Lisa Square-Frame Metal Sunglasses

what editors wear to weddings
Mango, Stars Earrings

Evening weddings - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

wedding guest dress

Ever since I watched THAT charity ball scene from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, I’ve been obsessed with finding a similar dress for special occasions, and this year Reformation has truly delivered - from the buttermilk yellow silk to the elegant low back detail, this dress is perfect. I have a lot of weddings abroad this summer, and paired with this chic Mango pearl bag and Alohas strappy heels, it makes the perfect elevated summer wedding outfit.

Chloe Satin Midi Dress
Ghost, Chloe Satin Midi Dress

Pearl Effect Clutch Bag - Women
Mango, Pearl Effect Clutch Bag

what editors wear to weddings
Alohas, Bellini Cream Leather Sandals

what editors wear to weddings
Soru, Hydra Bracelet

what editors wear to weddings
Miu Miu Sunglasses

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.

Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).

Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.

However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.

Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.

