This is what our fashion editors wear to weddings

Wedding season is upon us, and so it's not unreasonable to want to start planning your wedding guest dresses. While you can shop our extensive edit in the previously shared link, it can also feel a little overwhelming. So we thought we'd share what we - as Marie Claire fashion editors - are wearing this season, to give you a little bit of sartorial inspiration. We've picked outfits that work well for occasions, but can also be broken down and worn all year round too.

Country weddings - Penny Goldstone, Fashion Editor

(Image credit: Future)

I'm a big fan of simple, long-sleeved column dresses like this tangerine Massimo Dutti one. The cut is timeless and it's a style that goes with everything. I'll be wearing this to a countryside wedding with flat sandals (heels always sink into the lawn) and a colourful clutch bag. Outside of weddings, I'll be pairing it with trainers and a denim jacket.

In terms of jewellery, I'll be keeping it simple, with Mejuri's Puffy Charlotte Pavé Diamond Ring. It's on the pricier side, yes, but it's made of 14kt gold and conflict-free, ethically sourced diamonds, so it'll last a lifetime and is a heirloom I plan on passing down to my daughter. Finally, a pair of sunglasses will always come in handy, should the sun decided to make an appearance.

City weddings - Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer

(Image credit: Future)

This floral dress is just perfect for a city wedding, especially a city wedding in a hot climate. Made from 100% linen material and featuring a flattering V-neckline with a fitted bodice, you'll look incredibly chic and feel comfortable. Pair it with some neutral strappy sandals and your favourite everyday jewellery pieces for the perfect wedding guest look.

Destination weddings - Lily Russo-Bah, Fashion Director

(Image credit: Future)

A Destination wedding is the best kind of wedding in my opinion. Im a bit of a magpie and a large part of my wardrobe is dedicated to occasionwear dresses that I wear abroad. I always use it as an opportunity to have fun with vibrant prints and fun accessories. A comfortable heel is essential so even if my shoes are high they have to have a chunkier heel. And maybe its the Italian in me but no outfit is complete without sunglasses right?

Evening weddings - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

(Image credit: Future)

Ever since I watched THAT charity ball scene from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, I’ve been obsessed with finding a similar dress for special occasions, and this year Reformation has truly delivered - from the buttermilk yellow silk to the elegant low back detail, this dress is perfect. I have a lot of weddings abroad this summer, and paired with this chic Mango pearl bag and Alohas strappy heels, it makes the perfect elevated summer wedding outfit.