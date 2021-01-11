Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With the announcement of lockdown 3.0, dreams of wearing anything other than walking boots and comfortable loungewear have been dashed for the foreseeable.

Back in December, we might have dreamt of wearing party dresses and heels, but who were we kidding? Tier 4 made sure that wasn’t going to happen, but on the bright side, it did mean we could get some serious bargains in the sales in time for next year.

But I digress, back to those walking boots. Our daily allowance of exercise is one of the few freedoms we have left, and so we’re making the most of it.

Investing in a new pair of hiking shoes is the least mad thing you can do right now (well, apart from buying some new slippers maybe).

Luckily, chunky boots are this season’s biggest winter boot trend, thanks to the likes of Prada, Bottega Veneta, Stella McCartney et al.

Which means that rather than heading to a specialty shop, you can shop gorgeous boots on the high street – or plump for the designer option if you wish.

What are the best walking boots?

It really depends on what kind of walk you’re going on, because if you’ve invested in those Bottega boots, you really aren’t going to want to wear them on a muddy forest walk. They’re really best kept for city strolls.

If you’re living in the countryside, wellies are really the way forward, and Hunter tall boots are a best-seller for a reason. Likewise durable lace-up hiking boots by the likes of Sorel or Danner, and they work particularly well in winter.

Style-wise, there are plenty of fashionable options on the market. Think uber-chunky track soles, lace and zip-up details and enviable hues. I’ve rounded up the best ones for you to shop now, hoping that they will brighten up your daily walks.