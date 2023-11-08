A JW Anderson bag for less than £35? This is not a drill – get it before it sells out
I want this tote in every colour
Yes, you read that right. Designer JW Anderson has released an affordable designer bag at the wallet-friendly price of £34.90. The tote is part of the brand's latest collab with Uniqlo, though thanks to its sleek panelled detailing and contrasting embroidery, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's part of JW Anderson's mainline offering.
I've snapped up the brown and cream version, which I plan to wear as my daily work tote (a necessity considering I am the owner of many impractically small bags). Its chic, two-tone design makes it a more put-together alternative to a regular cotton tote and it looks great with an oversized blazer and wide-leg jeans, or slung over the arm of a knitted maxi dress.
Importantly, it's roomy enough for a sizeable laptop, book, journal and everything else you need on the weekday commute. A thing of beauty that's functional, too – that's a fashion win, in our book.
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
