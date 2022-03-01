As the world watches on in horror while Russia continues its raging war in Ukraine, many of us are wondering how we can help, so we’ve created a guide on how to support Ukraine, from donating to writing to your local MP and supporting some amazing Ukrainian fashion brands.
Because another way to make a difference is by investing in local businesses and designers, who will need our financial support more than ever. So I thought I’d share some of my favourite Ukrainian fashion designers below, in case you wanted to update your wardrobe anyway and are able to show support at the same time.
1. Katimo
Creating just two collections a year, Katimo focuses on high quality materials, attention to detail and premium tailoring. This translates into sleek and timeless clothes, which you can build your wardrobe around. The winter collection presented a wide range of clothing made of carefully selected natural materials such as cotton and wool, with timeless cuts, including quilted ponchos and coats, wool pantsuits, silk separates and knitted dresses.
Funds from all order placed from 1st March will go towards supporting the Ukrainian army.
VENERA GOLD DRESS – €148 at Katimo
This thick gold dress is the perfect addition to your occasion wardrobe.
2. Sleeper
You’ll no doubt already be familiar with Sleeper’s designs, one of the best known Ukrainian fashion brands. Founded by former fashion editors Kate Zubarieva and Asya Varetsa, the label was launched it in 2014 and has become known for its feather-trimmed pyjamas and floaty nighties, which double up as the perfect party and holiday clothes.
SLEEPER + NET SUSTAIN Stardust metallic jersey shirt and pants set – £223 at Sleeper
Locally made in Kyiv, this metallic ‘Stardust’ set has a collared shirt with fluted cuffs and coordinating pants.
3. NADYA DZYAK
One of my favourite Ukrainian fashion brands, NADYA DZYAK is well known for extraordinary cuts and feminine silhouettes. With 80s-inspired puffed sleeves and signature hand-stitched pleated elements, the latest collection is super extra, yet you can easily mix and match it with more toned-down pieces.
Ruffle top with tulle belt – €381 at Nadya Dzyak
Wear this top with a tulle skirt for maximum impact, or for a more subtle approach, with high waisted black trousers.
4. Vikele Studio
Vikele Studio bags are designed by founder Victoriya, in Ukraine. Each bag is made of the highest quality Italian leather, and is designed to last a lifetime. The classic shapes blended with modern silhouettes make each Vikele Studio design unique- an investment piece you’ll treasure for years.
KATRINE BAG IN WHITE – €250 at Vikele
The Katrine baguette bag is a stylish modern classic: a bag for every day and for special occasions.
5. Norba
Norba is a Ukrainian brand of essentialwear – sportswear aimed to be worn in and out of gym – launched in 2018 by two sisters, Olha and Helen Norba. While it focuses on eco-conscious activewear, its minimal pieces can easily be weaved into your everyday wardrobe, whether you’re exercising or not.
FIGURE PANTS CHESTNUT – €100 at Norba
This figure hugging pants are perfect worn with the matching top, at home or to catch some drinks with friends.
6. Kachorovska
Combining more than a half-century of experience in handmade shoemaking and modern technologies, Kachorovska atelier mastered the art of the perfect fitting shoe, crafted its skills and style, experimented with forms, lines, and materials over decades. In 2015, it released its own line of shoes and handbags – the result of searches, work, and inspiration. They focus on comfortable, temperate designs, self-sufficient classics with unexpected accents and natural materials. A perfect example of how stylish Ukrainian fashion brands are.
Simona black leather clogs – around £82 at Kachorovska
These black leather and faux fur clogs are the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe, worn with mum jeans and an oversized shirt.
7. Ksenia Schnaider
KSENIASCHNAIDER is a Kyiv-based independent fashion house founded in 2011 by a married couple Ksenia Schnaider and Anton Schnaider, a Ukrainian fashion designer and a Russian graphic designer.
The collections cover women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, reworked, upcycled, patchwork, denim, and accessories. Ksenia’s signature cuts, techniques, and attention to detail, with an emphasis on tailoring and sustainable use of materials, identify the collections, as does Anton’s well-defined philosophy ‘design minus design’.
KSENIA SCHNAIDER Denim skirts – £194 at YOOX
Ksenia and Anton Schneider create sustainable and ethical collections using organic fabrics.
8. PASKAL
Paskal is renowned for delicate silhouettes and minimalistic shapes, which are reminiscent of innovative architecture and nature. Beauty is derived from the garments core components and construction, laser cutting is at the core of the brand’s DNA.
The result is sensitive design with a strong personality.
Tiered tulle dress – €700 at Paskal
Team this fun and feminine frock with sandals for your next summer wedding.