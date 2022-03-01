Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As the world watches on in horror while Russia continues its raging war in Ukraine, many of us are wondering how we can help, so we’ve created a guide on how to support Ukraine, from donating to writing to your local MP and supporting some amazing Ukrainian fashion brands.

Because another way to make a difference is by investing in local businesses and designers, who will need our financial support more than ever. So I thought I’d share some of my favourite Ukrainian fashion designers below, in case you wanted to update your wardrobe anyway and are able to show support at the same time.

Creating just two collections a year, Katimo focuses on high quality materials, attention to detail and premium tailoring. This translates into sleek and timeless clothes, which you can build your wardrobe around. The winter collection presented a wide range of clothing made of carefully selected natural materials such as cotton and wool, with timeless cuts, including quilted ponchos and coats, wool pantsuits, silk separates and knitted dresses.

Funds from all order placed from 1st March will go towards supporting the Ukrainian army.

You’ll no doubt already be familiar with Sleeper’s designs, one of the best known Ukrainian fashion brands. Founded by former fashion editors Kate Zubarieva and Asya Varetsa, the label was launched it in 2014 and has become known for its feather-trimmed pyjamas and floaty nighties, which double up as the perfect party and holiday clothes.

One of my favourite Ukrainian fashion brands, NADYA DZYAK is well known for extraordinary cuts and feminine silhouettes. With 80s-inspired puffed sleeves and signature hand-stitched pleated elements, the latest collection is super extra, yet you can easily mix and match it with more toned-down pieces.

Vikele Studio bags are designed by founder Victoriya, in Ukraine. Each bag is made of the highest quality Italian leather, and is designed to last a lifetime. The classic shapes blended with modern silhouettes make each Vikele Studio design unique- an investment piece you’ll treasure for years.