Yes, Sienna Miller has long been a style muse. Her boho looks are always a favourite, as was her sell-out collection with M&S—but last week's style combination proves even her easy everyday outfits are worth a moment of our attention. It seems Sienna has solved our dilemma of what to wear in this unusually warm autumn: white jeans, a classic navy knit and a statement red jacket.
While there's nothing necessarily wow-making about this particular outfit, it's one that's actually wearable while touching on a number of current trends: primary colour clashing, the bandana necktie and the bold pop of red. The shade being a key one to note this season, with Prada, Schiaparelli, Alaïa, McQueen making it a focal point of their Autumn/Winter 26 runways. And in true Sienna style, it's genuinely practical, not overly polished just for the cameras.
To see us through the cold mornings and warm afternoons, the actress has also opted for an underrated shoe: a simple black leather slip-on that really can work for any occasion, even the office. Just scroll below to see how we're creating this everyday outfit.
Shop Sienna Miller's Easy Autumn Outfit
Massimo Dutti
Technical Bomber Jacket With Side Button
This bold red bomber jacket feels like a natural next step from last seasons shell jacket trend. Plus, it pairs seamlessly with white, black and denim blue shades.
Jigsaw
Merino Cashmere Relaxed Jumper
This wool-cashmere blend jumper is cosy yet classic, meaning it can easily pair with any outfit.
Levis
Ribcage Straight Ankle Grazer Jeans in Ecru
What keeps Sienna's look feeling laidback is the straight-leg and raw hem of the white jeans, just like this Levi's pair.
Gucci
Ophidia Large Tote Bag
This vintage-feeling Gucci canvas tote is large enough to hold all the essentials—even a laptop for work.
John Lewis
Wool Bandana Scarf
For an extra layer of detail, tie this bandana around the neck of any jumper, cardigan or coat like Sienna.
Hush
Asymmetric Leather Ballet Flats
Not quite a ballet flat yet certainly not a brogue, these slip on black leather shoes really are a where anywhere kind of style.
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