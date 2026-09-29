Sienna Miller's Easy Autumn Outfit Highlights How to Wear the Colour of the Season

White jeans, a navy knit and a statement red jacket: this outfit couldn't be easier to recreate

Lauren Cunningham&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Sienna Miller wears white jeans red jacket
(Image credit: GOFF PHOTOS/Gucci)

Yes, Sienna Miller has long been a style muse. Her boho looks are always a favourite, as was her sell-out collection with M&S—but last week's style combination proves even her easy everyday outfits are worth a moment of our attention. It seems Sienna has solved our dilemma of what to wear in this unusually warm autumn: white jeans, a classic navy knit and a statement red jacket.

While there's nothing necessarily wow-making about this particular outfit, it's one that's actually wearable while touching on a number of current trends: primary colour clashing, the bandana necktie and the bold pop of red. The shade being a key one to note this season, with Prada, Schiaparelli, Alaïa, McQueen making it a focal point of their Autumn/Winter 26 runways. And in true Sienna style, it's genuinely practical, not overly polished just for the cameras.

To see us through the cold mornings and warm afternoons, the actress has also opted for an underrated shoe: a simple black leather slip-on that really can work for any occasion, even the office. Just scroll below to see how we're creating this everyday outfit.

Shop Sienna Miller's Easy Autumn Outfit

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 