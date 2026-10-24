The Beauty Digest: Is XERF Worth the Hype? Plus, Amouage’s New Body Collection & The Beauty Beat Returns

A Beauty Director’s weekly edit of the launches worth knowing, treatments worth trying and industry talking points you’ll want an opinion on.

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New Beauty Launches: Amouage, Haus Labs, XERF
(Image credit: The Vault / Amouage / La Roche Posay / Haus Labs)

The Beauty Digest is my Beauty Director’s edit of what’s actually worth your attention. Each week, I’ll be sharing the new launches I’m using and loving, the viral treatments I’m putting to the test (and what I really think of the results), plus my take on the industry conversations everyone’s talking about.

The New Launches on My Radar

Spotlight On: The Beauty Beat

The Beauty Beat 2026

(Image credit: The Beauty Beat)

Luxury beauty hasn't always done a particularly good job of making everyone feel welcome. Donna Dia, a luxury events specialist, recognised this when she founded The Beauty Beat in 2022, creating a dedicated luxury beauty experience that puts Black women and women of colour firmly at the centre, rather than treating them as an afterthought.

Now in its fifth year, the festival returns to London's QEII Centre on Saturday 31st October and Sunday 1st November, bringing together some of the biggest names in beauty, including Fenty Beauty, NARS, MAC, Estée Lauder and Sephora, as well as masterclasses, expert discussions and appearances from Mel B, Sabrina Elba and Candice Brathwaite. But what makes The Beauty Beat particularly interesting isn't simply its impressive line-up. It's the attention paid to creating an experience where women of colour can expect genuine expertise, appropriate product offerings and the level of service that should have been standard all along. Get your tickets now.

Beauty Buzz: XERF

XERF radiofrequency

(Image credit: XERF / Cynosure Lutronic)

Everyone is talking about XERF. In over 15 years covering beauty, I can't remember an in-clinic treatment gaining this much traction, this quickly. The promises are certainly enticing: firmer, tighter skin, improved facial contours and minimal downtime, all without needles or surgery.

But from the outside, it sounds like another radiofrequency-based treatment, a technology used in aesthetic medicine for years. The difference seems to be that XERF uses dual-frequency monopolar radiofrequency energy to heat tissue at different depths, aiming to stimulate collagen remodelling and improve skin firmness. The technology may deliver energy differently, but does that translate into noticeably better results? And, crucially, is there robust clinical evidence to justify the excitement?

I'm intrigued, but not quite convinced. But this is Marie Claire, and in-depth testing is our mantra, so I've booked myself in to find out whether XERF is really the next big thing in aesthetics, or just radiofrequency with a really good marketing strategy. Watch this space for my full, unbridled review.

Lottie Winter
Lottie Winter
Beauty Director

Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.