The Beauty Digest: Jennifer Lawrence’s Unexpected Haircare Launch, Burberry’s Exquisite New Perfumes and Jo Loves Sparks Festive Joy

From a celebrity beauty launch raising eyebrows to an exceptional new fragrance collection and the first signs of Christmas, here’s what’s caught my attention this week.

Lottie Winter&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
New Beauty Launches: Burberry Beauty / Mes Beauty / rhute / Jo Loves / Ziip Beauty
(Image credit: Burberry Beauty / Mes Beauty / rhute / Jo Loves / Ziip Beauty)
Jump to category:

The Beauty Digest is my Beauty Director’s edit of what’s actually worth your attention. Each week, I’ll be sharing the new launches I’m using and loving, the viral treatments I’m putting to the test (and what I really think of the results), plus my take on the industry conversations everyone’s talking about.

The New Launches on My Radar

Spotlight On: Burberry Prorsum Fragrance Collection

Burberry Prorsum Fragrances

(Image credit: Burberry Beauty)

I always approach fashion houses’ fragrance launches with bated breath. After all, there have been plenty of occasions when the juice simply hasn’t done the brand justice. But Burberry’s new eight-fragrance Prorsum collection genuinely blew me away. Drawing on the house’s rich British heritage, each scent reinterprets an iconic Burberry code, from its signature trench coat and cashmere scarves to the equestrian knight emblem. Running through every composition is a vivid ‘raker’ accord—an unexpected, bold twist designed to introduce energy and tension, much like the distinctive red line cutting through the iconic Burberry Check. The attention to detail is impressive, too: the Burberry Check is carved into the glass bottles, and each fragrance features a distinctive coloured cap.

It’s also one of the very few times I’ve genuinely loved every single fragrance in a collection. I’m particularly drawn to Cashmere Embrace, an enveloping scent inspired by the warmth of a Burberry scarf on a cold winter’s day, and Open Skies, which captures the wildness of the British coast through salty mineral notes, ivy and fir balsam. But really, I’d happily wear all eight. Now all I need is the trench coat.

Beauty Buzz: Jennifer Lawrence's Haircare Brand

Mes Beauty

(Image credit: Mes Beauty)

Jennifer Lawrence launching a haircare brand wasn’t exactly on my 2026 bingo card. And judging by the online reaction, I’m not alone. With celebrity beauty fatigue reaching an all-time high, the arrival of Mes° feels both unexpected and, frankly, a little confusing. Lawrence has never been particularly synonymous with great hair, nor has beauty been central to her public persona. That said, her partnership with Arcaea, the biotechnology company founded by MIT-trained engineer Jasmina Aganovic, lends the venture considerably more credibility than your average celebrity-backed launch. The three debut products are intriguing, with formulations designed to make haircare more efficient without compromising on results. It’s the creative direction I'm struggling with. For a brand built around the idea of 'unbothered beauty', the accompanying imagery feels curiously contrived, particularly the almost vacant expressions in Lawrence’s eyes. Where’s the irreverence and personality we’ve come to associate with her? Maybe that’s the point—she’s ‘unbothered’ personified—but I’m still confused. Still, the science is interesting enough that I’m reserving judgement until I’ve tried the products.

Lottie Winter
Lottie Winter
Beauty Director

Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.