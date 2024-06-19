Trust me, the New Balance sale is really, really good right now - here's everything I’m stocking up on as a cost-conscious Shopping Editor

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with New Balance. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

The summer sales are coming in hot, but just because everything seems to be discounted right now, that doesn’t mean you need to start snapping things up left right and centre. Here at Marie Claire UK, we’re strong advocates of buying well instead of buying too much, so we’d only recommend buying sale products from brands that we genuinely love. Enter: the New Balance sale.

A brand that never usually does sales or promos, New Balance is currently offering up to 50% off its best selling products in the summer sale. This includes - you guessed it - some of our tried and tested favourite New Balance fit kit. As a cost-conscious and sustainably-minded shopping editor, this is music to my ears.

Some of my favourite running trainers, gym leggings, sports bras and even matching loungewear sets are made by New Balance, and our Senior Health Editor Ally agrees. Having tried and tested countless pieces of fit kit in the name of journalism, New Balance is one of our favourite brands to review - not only does the kit look great, it genuinely performs, too. So naturally, the brand features regularly in MC UK’s fitness-focused buying guides.

So what’s actually in the New Balance sale? Along with a few tried and tested fit kit picks, the up-to-50%-off promo includes loads of pieces I have my eye on and plan to pick up while they’re discounted. The brand’s iconic 530, 1906 and 610 trainers in various colourways, to name a few.

New Balance has not held back with its sale selection, with some of the top-selling products included. So if you’ve had your eye on a piece from New Balance, it might well be discounted ATM. So without further ado, here are my top picks from the New Balance sale for you to browse through at your leisure - happy shopping.

Shop our top picks from the New Balance sale

NB Sleek Medium Support Pocket Sports Bra £27 at New Balance (was £45) How genius is this sports bra? Not only does it come in the chicest neutral mauve shade, but it has a clever pocket which sits between your shoulder blades to slide your phone into while working out. Ally has dubbed it one of her favourite sports bras for running, thanks to its moisture-wicking material and comfy-yet-supportive design.

NB Sleek Pocket High Rise Legging 27" £59.50 at New Balance (was £85) Also 30% off are these Sleek leggings - another of Ally's favourite styles for running. This licorice colour matches the sports bra above, is a great option for petite frames and has pockets. According to Ally, they're compressive, moisture-wicking and super stretchy, so you don't have to do the usual silly dance to get into them. Bonus.

Linear Heritage Rib Knit Racer Tank £24 at New Balance (was £30) Save 20% on this rib knit racer tank that's perfect for low-impact workouts like walking and yoga.

Fresh Foam X More v4 Shoes £84 at New Balance (was £140) Ally swears these Fresh Foam trainers were worth the investment, even before the impressive 40% discount. The super cushioned sole makes them great for running - as they'll literally give you a spring in your step - making them perfect if you have joint pain or just love a little extra bounce.

327 Shoes £77 at New Balance (was £110) I own these classic 327 trainers in a couple of colours already, and they're the comfiest 'rest day' trainers I own. I wear them for both long walks and office days - they're super versatile and so comfy.

Q Speed Short £22.50 at New Balance (was £45) Save 50% on these super flattering running shorts that feature slit sides, a handy back pocket and reflective writing for your evening runs.

1906 Utility Shoes £108.50 at New Balance (Was £155) These 1906 trainers live in my mind rent-free. I already own them in a silver and blue colourway (and just like the 327s above they're incredibly comfy), but these '90s pastel shades are calling my name. Best paired with cycling shorts and oversized sweatshirts a-la Princess Di.

6 Panel Classic Hat £11 at New Balance (was £22) Stay chic and protected from the sun with this classic olive green cap. I'm a fan of the raised embroidered logo detail.

Athletics Remastered Cotton Jersey Oversized T-Shirt £21 at New Balance (Was £35) After a new oversized gym T-shirt? This cotton jersey one is perfect thrown over your favourite leggings and sports bra.

NB Harmony High Rise Legging 25" £40 at New Balance (was £50) Speaking of leggings, I have my eye on the Harmony style from New Balance. They're high-waisted, come in an effortlessly chic deep chocolate shade and are reduced by 20% - what more could you ask for?

NB Harmony Light Support Sports Bra £24.50 at New Balance (was £35) I'm a sucker for a longline sports bra, and this matching model offers light support and a moisture-wicking material - perfect for my favourite low-impact sports like Pilates.

Linear Heritage Brushed Back Fleece Crewneck £42 at New Balance (was £60) Ok, this is the last chocolate brown product I'll include in this list, promise, but if there's one thing New Balance excels in, it's neutral shades - and this oversized sweatshirt is no exception. Made from a premium fleece fabric, it has a smart slightly-cropped front, which Ally is a huge fan of, and I adore the logo detailing on the front and back.

550 Shoes £84 at New Balance (was £120) I've had my eye on the 550s for a while now, and this neutral beige colourway is calling my name. Style with a matching loungewear set for the ultimate rest day outfit.

Linear Heritage Crew 2 Pack £12 at New Balance (was £15) The right pair of socks can really elevate your athleisure, and these high-ankle socks offer cushioning and a chic finish to any outfit. Win-win.

Cotton High Rise Legging 27" £28 at New Balance (was £35) These high-waisted cotton leggings will take you from brunch to barre with ease. The simple black design makes them great for styling with smarter pieces of clothing like blazers, too.

NB Fuel Bra £21 at New Balance (was £35) Pair them with this sleek and flattering sports bra for the perfect medium-impact outfit. With clean seams and a smoothing design, it's ideal for layering under workout tops.

Linear Heritage Brushed Back Fleece Hoodie £42 at New Balance (was £60) Ally owns this hoodie in brown, and finds it to be the perfect cropped length for more petite frames. It washes exceedingly well, too.

Tournament Dress £45.50 at New Balance (was £65) Tap into the tenniscore trend (for less) with this high-performance tennis dress.

574 Shoes £66.50 at NEw Balance (was £95) After the perfect pair of colourful trainers? Look no further than these butter yellow 574s.

Check out the entire New Balance sale right here.