The throwback handbag to invest in now, according to 7 celebrities

A cult-approved designer handbag is not rare. From Hermès' iconic Birkin to Dior's Lady Dior, the timeless allure of a perfectly crafted handbag has delighted style icons for many years. Ranking in elegance and wearability, it's no surprise why these iconic pieces continue to grow in popularity.

The newest occurrence? The Tod's Di bag.

Released in the 1990s as the brand's first venture into handbag craftsmanship, this much-loved piece was a staple in Princess Diana's bag rotation. The royal was seen using the bag for royal appointments paired with a lilac two-piece skirt suit or simply paired with a sleek pair of white trousers and a rugby shirt en route to tennis practice.

Almost 30 years later, the Di bag remains a favourite among the style set, celebrities, and royals. Originally designed with an elegant boxy silhouette in three sizes and a few colourways, it has now gained different iterations, colourways, and even the option of personalisation.

Designed to be an elegant, luxurious bag that truly stands the test of time, it's no wonder more than seven celebrities continue to style this classic handbag in their own unique way. Back in 2022, Bella Hadid was seen carrying an XL version of the Di bag in a bright canary yellow hue with her name boldly printed on the front. Similarly, Lady Gaga was seen just last week in a similar customised bag in a matte black hue and her name boldly printed in red at the front. Talk about an icon-approved handbag.

Showcasing the classic bag in its purest form is Cate Blanchett, who opted out of a personalised exterior and swiftly wore her camel-toned Di bag with her bold leather jumpsuit as she walked around on set.

The bag serves as a great investment piece with an option available for anyone regardless of preference in style, size, and colour. The perfect accessory for any occasion that has been royal and celeb-approved, the celebrated handbag is one of Tod's most popular pieces for good reason.

So, if you, like us, are looking for your next investment piece handbag, keep scrolling for some stellar Di bag handbag options that you will love wearing for seasons, occasions, and years to come.