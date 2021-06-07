This is what customers around the world are buying from Net-A-Porter right now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The new season is finally upon us, and fashion-lovers around the world are celebrating by investing in the biggest spring summer fashion trends.

In fact, new stats shared by Net-A-Porter reveal that customers are pushing the boat our by investing in designer items, from the likes of Loewe, Saint Laurent, Balmain, Dries Van Noten and Zimmermann. Here’s what they’re buying.

Sydney

While Australia enters their winter months our customers in Sydney are embracing HS21 styles that are transeasonal, such as Loewe’s Puzzle small textured-leather shoulder bag, Balmain’s Button-embellished pointelle-knit mini dress, Talbot Runhof’s Draped printed metallic voile gown and Saint Laurent’s Wool-blend jersey mini dress.

Amsterdam

Customers in Amsterdam are embracing neutral and pastel colours such as Chloé’s Lace-paneled linen and cotton-blend mini dress, Gucci’s 1955 horsebit-detailed leather-trimmed printed coated-canvas shoulder bag, Erdem’s Antibes embroidered cotton-blend kaftan and Chloé’s Kiss small leather tote.

Ibiza

NET-A-PORTER customers in Ibiza are looking for versatile pieces that can be styled for different occasions, such as Loewe’s + Paula’s Ibiza Balloon ruffled leather-trimmed raffia shoulder bag, Zimmermann’s Cassia cutout ruffled floral-print linen mini dress, Saint Laurent’s Saharienne belted cotton and ramie-blend twill jacket and Diane Von Furstenberg’s Jean ruffled floral-print crepon wrap dress.

Miami

Printed and Floral HS21 pieces are popular with the NET-A-PORTER customer in Miami, including MENG’s Belted printed silk-satin robe and Etro’s San Diego asymmetric printed silk-twill dress, as well as accessories, such as Fendi’s Sunshine Shopper woven raffia tote and the Valentino Garavani Roman Stud small quilted leather tote.

Vancouver

Popular items include Dries Van Noten’s Doosey belted printed silk wrap maxi dress, Loewe’s + Paula’s Ibiza small leather-trimmed woven raffia tote, Givenchy’s Printed devoré Lyocell-blend top and Burberry’s Reversible corduroy-trimmed quilted shell and checked cotton jacket.

LA

Customers in LA are embracing joyful and vibrant colours such as the Fringed striped woven top from Kenneth Ize. Other popular styles include Zimmermann’s Mae cold-shoulder belted embroidered ramie midi dress and Reem Acra’s Embellished layered mikado-piqué gown, showing that customers are ready to get dressed up for different occasions

Hong Kong

Customers in Hong Kong are loving items like Alaïa’s Editions laser-cut stretch-knit mini dress, Saint Laurent’s Shopping Toy leather-trimmed straw tote.