I've just found the coolest wedges to shop this summer

Every summer, there is one style of shoe that comes back around without fail, and that is wedges. Previously considered a solely casual shoe, The Princess of Wales has a lot to answer for by putting these heeled sandals (opens in new tab) back on the fashion map, after wearing her pair by Castañer several times. (Though apparently, never around the late Queen. (opens in new tab))

While the style favoured by the royal is a simple nude or navy espadrille wedge, this season, the shoe style is set to come in a number of all styles, for all occasions, from office dos to summer weddings.

Of course, we've got plenty of classic options that suit any outfit, such as nude cork wedges and minimalist iterations.

For your workwear wardrobe, we have office-appropriate styles that will look sharp paired with a crisp white shirt and suit combo or even your hero figure-flattering pencil dress.

(Image credit: Getty)

Espadrilles are the most popular and versatile wedge style - and the easiest to wear - and look great with gingham summer dresses and denim. Plus they're great to slip into at a festival if flats just aren't your thing.

And with the '70s trend still very much around (thank you Daisy Jones and The Six) a wedge will be the perfect partner to those new flares you've already invested in. Make yours a bit more fun by experimenting with colours and prints, and pairing them with a floaty floral dress.

Don't think wedges aren't an option for weddings either. There are plenty of dressy options: a pair of minimal black sandals or a metallic platform will compliment your wedding guest dress just as well as any satin sling-back or simple stiletto heel. And think how grateful your feet will be the next day after a night of non-stop dancing.

Keep scrolling to shop our edit of this summer's best wedges as hand-selected by a fashion editor.

Shop team Marie Claire's favourite summer wedges: