Don’t wait about for this one.

Last year Parisian brand Sezane – a favourite amongst Marie Claire Editors – launched their most coveted trench coat yet, The Scott. Timelessly cool and infinitely versatile, this classic style (unsurprisingly) sold out almost immediately.

Back by popular demand just in time for the new season. Over 10,000 people have already signed up to the Sezane waitlist in anticipation of the trench’s return.

It’s no accident that the trench coat is considered a staple of every well-edited wardrobe. The epitome of Parisian cool and touted as the ultimate trans-seasonal piece, a great trench coat never leaves the top of our wish lists.

Sezane’s ‘Scott’ is cut from camel-hued Organic cotton for a traditional double-breasted silhouette. Detailed with a large lapel, epaulettes, raglan sleeves and a buttoned slit through the back of the coat this clean-lined jacket will immediately elevate your everyday uniform of jeans and a nice top.

Pre-Shop now: The Scott Trench, £215, from Sezane