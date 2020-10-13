Save 33% off Amazon Echo Buds this Amazon Prime Day

Keen to pick up a pair of Amazon wireless earphones? Now’s your chance…
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is a fantastic way to save a bomb on new gadgets, and this year that includes Echo Buds – yay!
From now until October 15th, you have the chance to snap up a pair – and it’s never been a better time for it. Not only will they come in handy for a second lockdown silent disco in the house (because baking banana bread ain’t gonna cut it this time, surely?), at 33% off, they’re a total steal as well.
Deal in full:
Amazon Wireless Echo Buds, £79.99 (normally £119.99)
Amazon Prime Day Deals
Offering excellent noise reduction, a stable connection with your phone and a battery life of five hours at a time, these Echo Buds are the best new gadget to get your hands on. The built-in Alexa support means you can make calls and get directions using your voice alone, and with an IPX water-resistance rating, they’re perfect for working out. What more could you want? They’ll be selling at 33% for a saving of £40. View deal.
