RIXO has just launched loungewear, but with a twist

Forget everything you think you know about loungewear, because RIXO just turned it on its head with its new collection.

The British fashion brand has introduced its debut loungewear collection, designed by cofounders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, and there’s not a hoodie or jogger in sight.

The limited edition 13-piece collection ’embodies the free-spirit and luxurious nature of lounging, both at home and on the move’, and takes inspiration from vintage designs.

There are traditional PJ sets cut from printed floral silks to nighties in relaxed cotton frills and scalloped edging. RIXO’s iconic Vintage Rose and Ibiza Star prints feature throughout, and we also welcome the addition of a new quintessential blue gingham print with broderie anglaise detailing.

SHOP RIXO LOUNGEWEAR NOW

And if that weren’t enough, you can also purchase matching eye masks which are consciously crafted from the softest excess silks, to complete the lounge sets.

Carrying on with the sustainable theme, all pieces are packaged and delivered in a protective certified organic cotton pouch, to make sure you’ll have yours forever.

The collection is available to shop now, with prices starting from £55 for the eye masks and going up to £260 for a silk robe and nightgown set. The perfect antidote to jersey loungewear fatigue.