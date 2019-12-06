If you can only follow one rule in fashion, it is this: trust Chanel. I find that this has never let me down, so when I saw pearl jewellery everywhere at the fashion house’s Metiers d’Art 2019-2020 show at Le Grand Palais this week, I knew I had to step up my pearl game.

The likes of Kaia Gerber stepped out in layers upon layers of chokers and long pearl chains, which even got a coral makeover for spring.

Let’s be clear, the trend isn’t a new one. Seen a few seasons back at Simon Rocha and Shrimps, and taken on by Alighieri, Timeless Pearly and Anni Lu, it has simply been given a little update for the festive season.

Make no mistake, we’re not talking a dated Girl With The Pearl Earring teardrop or Bree Van Der Kamp string of pearls here. This season, pearls are enjoying a chic baroque twist, embellished with semi-precious stones and collaborating with heavy gold coins and gems, or weighing down a delicate hoop. Look to Alighieri, Saskia Diez and Anissa Kermiche for trend-setting styles.

If you really don’t want to let go of that luxe feeling, then designers like Anna + Nina and Anni Lu perfectly bridge the gap between everyday classics and ethereal, by marrying their pearls with gems.

Mis-matched earrings have made their way back into fashion with a growing list of celebs and social media influencers wearing these classics. They are easy to accessorise with any outfit and any occasion this season, from slip dresses to all-over denim.

As for necklaces, they are best worn layered, and the more pearls the better, though they go just as well with coin or shell necklaces, and the same goes for bracelets.

Whatever your style, shell out and shop our edit of the best pearl jewellery below.