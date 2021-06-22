Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In case you fancy a break from the Amazon Prime Day 2021 madness (I am definitely stocking up on Le Creuset pots), I’ve got another fabulous sale for you: the Pandora sale.

Does Pandora ever go on sale?

A big fat yes! In fact, Pandora is currently hosting a sale on its site with up to 50% off over a hundred styles, from earrings to bracelets, necklaces and charms. The sale ends on 4th July so you’ve got a few more days to shop it.

Pandora sale online

So, what’s included? Well, plenty of charms for starters, which Pandora is obviously known for. As well as the classic charms, there are themed ones, including Star Wars and Disney.

Then there is some stunning gold jewellery starting at just £17, which is hand-crafted from approximately 60% of recycled metals and man-made stones, crafted from 18ct gold plated sterling silver. So that’s a nice sustainable option for you.

Here’s my top pick of Pandora sale buys, including necklaces, bracelets and more.

Long Link Cable Chain Necklace – was £175 , now £140

Chunky chains are still very much on trend for SS21, so invest now. View Deal

Round Pavé Charm – was £60 , now £33

This classic sparkling charm will be a great new addition to a bracelet. View Deal

Disney Frozen Elsa & Nokk Dangle Charm – was £60 , now £33

This Frozen charm is just one of the many in the extensive Disney x Pandora collection, which also includes charms from Mickey, Minnie, The Little Mermaid and The Lion King. View Deal

Turquoise Sparkling Slider Tennis Bracelet – was £115 , now £64

This turquoise and rose gold tennis bracelet can be adjusted to fit, and is perfect for any summer events. View Deal

Pandora Moments Snake Chain Bracelet – was £275 , now £88

This is one of Pandora’s most classic chain bracelets, which you can adorn with any number of charms. View Deal

Sadly, the new ethical diamond collection isn’t included, however it’s really worth investing in if you’re looking for affordable, lab-grown diamonds.

We’re sold.