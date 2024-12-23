These are the outfits our editors will be wearing on New Year's Eve

With Christmas Eve and Christmas Day outfits to think of, it's easy to overlook New Year's Eve, and that would be a shame, since it's the perfect time to go all out with party dresses and other festive looks.

So if you're still looking for some New Year's Eve outfit inspiration, here is what our editors are wearing to ring in 2025.

Andrea Thompson, editor-in-chief

(Image credit: Future)

"I haven’t ventured into Reiss for a while and was pleasantly surprised by this velvet dress (left) which is a great party piece. The gathered front was super comfortable and flattering on my hips and waist and the midi length worked just as well with ankle boots as evening shoes. A versatile and timeless dress that is priced well too.

I’m new to Kitri so this was the first time I’d actually worn the brand (right). This set was quite a bold look which I loved. The skirt was a little shorter than I’d usually go for but it was elegant and perfectly balanced by the relaxed oversized top and pretty Malone Soulier flats. A great Christmas Day outfit."

Penny Goldstone, fashion editor

(Image credit: Future)

"I'm always on the lookout for timeless occasion wear that you can wear beyond the festive season, and this Mango suit (left) absolutely fits the bill. I love the slightly padded shoulders and the satin lapels on the jacket, which are echoed in the satin stripe at the side of these wide leg trousers. The whole look gives off 80s vibes without being too costume-y. The blazer is true to size (I'm wearing a size 6), and the trousers come up a little long (I'm 5ft4), so if you're buying for New Year's Eve, I recommend you take it to the tailor ASAP or use some hemming tape.

I completely fell in love with this bow top from Marques' Almeida (right), which went really well with the aforementioned Mango trousers, though you could pair it with anything from a pair of statement trousers to a colourful skirt or even jeans. This top makes an impact without being too over-the-top."

Dami Abajingin, affiliate account director

(Image credit: Future)

"This H&M dress (left) is a showstopper. The large disc sequins are heavy but this does not stop the dress from being incredibly comfortable. I paired it with black strappy stilettos, but it would also look great with a metallic or jewel-coloured heel.

As someone who wears a lot of dark colours, I enjoy playing with texture. I really love the mixture of jersey and silk on this Reiss dress (right). I also love that it can be worn in a number of ways, I pulled the adjustable straps down to create a more defined sweetheart neckline."

Sofia Piza, fashion writer

(Image credit: Future)

"This Aligne mini dress (left) is my ultimate dream dress. Featuring a flattering silhouette that is as elegant as it is romantic, I'm obsessed with how it fits. I've decided to pair it with classic sheer tights and kitten heels to harmonise the short hemline, but for next time, I would easily pair them with cool printed tights and flats for a '60s-inspired look.



I'm clearly in a vintage-inspired party dress era with this tasselled long dress by H&M (right). I felt like it fit slightly oversized, so I would recommend sizing down for a tighter fit; regardless, it felt super comfortable and easy to walk in despite the tapered silhouette in the skirt. The tassels added some extra festive fun that pair seamlessly with your favourite pair of heels."

With special thanks to Sofitel London St. James for hosting team Marie Claire for their festive shoot. For New Year's Eve, you can indulge in a lavish dinner at Wild Honey. The six-course menu features dishes such as crispy Sutton Hoo chicken, Dorset crab, a classic English custard tart, and more, alongside delightful snacks paired with a glass of Champagne or French Bloom. This extravagant evening also includes a live performance by a renowned four-piece band from 9:00 to 11:30 PM, ensuring an unforgettable experience. £325 per person | £165 for children (ages 7-12).