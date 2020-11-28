Just when you think the cyber week sales can’t get better (to be fair the Zara Cyber Monday sale and the Gucci Black Friday deals are off the charts), a Monica Vinader flash sale comes along.
If you’re not aware of the jewellery brand, it’s known for its friendship bracelets, and timeless but colourful pieces like Kate Middleton’s favourite earrings.
Monica Vinader flash sale
The jewellery brand is also doing flash deals everyday. These only last 24 hours so be quick if you want to avoid disappointment. Today, you can get 50% off rings, so here are a few to add to your list.
Siren Cluster Cocktail Ring 18ct Rose Gold Vermeil
was £180 now £90 (50% off)
Riva Diamond Hoop Ring 18ct Rose Gold Vermeil
was £150 now £75 (50% off)
Nura Reef Stacking Ring 18ct Gold Vermeil
was £80 now £40 (50% off)
Nura Teardrop Mixed Eternity Diamond Ring 18ct Rose Gold Vermeil
was £295 now £147.50 (50% off)
Riva Mini Circle Adjustable Friendship Diamond Ring
18ct Rose Gold Vermeil
was £140 now £84 (50% off)
Siren Tonal Half Eternity Ring Sterling Silver
was £80 now £48 (45% off)
Tomorrow the deal will be replaced by another one, so keep refreshing the website just in case there is something you’ll want more.
Monica Vinader Black Friday
So for Black Friday, Monica Vinader is offering 25% off everything on the site, or 30% off if you spend more than £200 (easily done, trust me). This is likely to end on Cyber Monday, which is this Monday 30th November.
Doina Lariat Necklace 18ct Gold Vermeil
was £195 now £146.25 (25% off)
Marie Mini Pendant Charm Necklace Set 2 pieces
was £135 now £101.25 (25% off)
Alta Capture Charm Necklace 18ct Gold Vermeil
was £575 now £431.25 (25% off)
Linear Chain Bracelet 18ct Rose Gold Vermeil
was £180 now £135 (25% off)
Alta Capture Charm Bracelet 18ct Gold Vermeil
was £295 now £221.25 (25% off)
Shop some of the brand’s bestsellers above, including the Alta chain charm necklace, friendship bracelets and diamond charms.
Happy shopping.