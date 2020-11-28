Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Just when you think the cyber week sales can’t get better (to be fair the Zara Cyber Monday sale and the Gucci Black Friday deals are off the charts), a Monica Vinader flash sale comes along.

If you’re not aware of the jewellery brand, it’s known for its friendship bracelets, and timeless but colourful pieces like Kate Middleton’s favourite earrings.

MONICA VINADER FLASH SALE – QUICKK LINKS:

Monica Vinader flash sale

The jewellery brand is also doing flash deals everyday. These only last 24 hours so be quick if you want to avoid disappointment. Today, you can get 50% off rings, so here are a few to add to your list.

Tomorrow the deal will be replaced by another one, so keep refreshing the website just in case there is something you’ll want more.

Monica Vinader Black Friday

So for Black Friday, Monica Vinader is offering 25% off everything on the site, or 30% off if you spend more than £200 (easily done, trust me). This is likely to end on Cyber Monday, which is this Monday 30th November.

Shop some of the brand’s bestsellers above, including the Alta chain charm necklace, friendship bracelets and diamond charms.

Happy shopping.