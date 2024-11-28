All of my favourite jewellery brands are on sale - these are the best Black Friday deals you don't want to miss

As a shopping expert, few things beat the feeling of stumbling upon an incredible deal, so lucky for me, Black Friday is just around the corner. With several of my favourite brands offering an impressive array of discounts , it's no wonder my Black Friday 2024 shopping list is growing by the day.

I understand that Black Friday marketing from brands has become a little overwhelming, which is why I have scoured the internet and done the scrolling so you don't have to.

From discounted celebrity-loved pieces at a less than £100 price point to designer jewellery pieces, plus even some excellent ethical jewellery, we have found some must-have options to invest in now and love forever.

See below our edit of the best jewellery finds for Black Friday 2024.

Best Jewellery Black Friday 2024 deals:

Shop sale earrings

Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings
Missoma Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings

Loved by Bella Hadid and Sienna Miller, these studded earrings are currently on 20% off in both 18ct gold and sterling silver.

Faceted Crystal Earrings - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Faceted Crystal Earrings

These earrings are the physical embodiment of party season. Featuring an oversized silhouette and crystal embellishments, you can't go wrong.

Sparkling Huggie Hoop Earrings
Pandora Sparkling Huggie Hoop Earrings

A sleek pair of huggie hoop earrings for everyday at 20% off? Yes please.

Small Link Stud Earrings | Gold
Jigsaw Small Link Stud Earrings

24ct gold plated, these simple yet stylish stud links are at the top of my wish-list.

Sterling Silver Tapered Huggie Earrings
Monica Vinader Sterling Silver Tapered Huggie Earrings

Classic silver earrings are a great final touch to any look.

Shop sale necklaces

Gold-Tone One Row Pearl Bas Relief Choker Necklace
Vivienne Westwood Choker Necklace

Usually seen on Taylor Swift, Vivienne Westwood's signature pearl chocker necklace is rarely on sale, so if you've been looking to invest, now is the perfect time.

Julia Red/black
Heaven Mayhem Julia necklace

Loved by Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Heaven Mayhem is commonly known for its iconic mixed metal pieces. This cord necklace is one of the brand's newest and most popular pieces to invest in.

Lucy Williams Entwine Necklace
Missoma x Lucy Williams Entwine Necklace

Simple yet elegant, this everyday necklace is a great gifting option for a loved one (or yourself).

Ouma Necklace
Daphine Ouma Necklace

Beaded necklaces have become a firm staple this year, bring them on to winter with a deep blue colour for some classic tonal dressing.

Short Figaro-Chain Necklace
H&M Short Figaro-Chain Necklace

You can never go wrong with a silver chain to elevate any look.

Shop sale rings

Organic Chunky Band Ring Sterling Silver
Daisy London Organic Chunky Band Ring Sterling Silver

Made of sterling silver, this Daisy London ring is great on its own or used as the perfect ring stacking base.

The Little Bit Set of Two Gold-Tone Crystal Rings
Roxanne Assoulin Gold-Tone Crystal Rings

Currently on sale for under £100, these crystal rings come at a great value.

Chunky Twist Ring
Otiumberg Chunky Twist Ring

A chunky twist ring is another great layering piece that looks impeccable if you're looking to mix metals this season.

Dome Pavé Ring in Gold
Astrid & Miyu Dome Pavé Ring in Gold

This elegant ring has been on my wish-list for some time now, it is officially time to invest.

Chunky Stone Textured Ring 18ct Gold Plate
Daisy London Chunky Stone Textured Ring 18ct Gold Plate

For those looking to invest in a statement piece of jewellery, this chunky Daisy London ring is just divine.

Shop sale bracelets

Maxi-Link Bracelet - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Maxi-Link Bracelet

You can never go wrong with a mixed metal situation and this link bracelet is here to prove it.

Gold Vermeil Fine Beaded Chain Bracelet
Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Fine Beaded Chain Bracelet

Looking for a dainty gift this Black Friday? This Monica Vinader beaded chain is currently on sale for under £50 and is sure to not dissapoint.

18ct Gold-Plated Ball Bead Bracelet
Anni Lu 18ct Gold-Plated Ball Bead Bracelet

Because winter doesn't have to be all about somber colours, this Anni Lu beaded bracelet is the ultimate pop of dopamine for this holiday season.

Petit Moments Prato Chunky Cuff Bangle in Gold
ASOS Petit Moments Prato Chunky Cuff Bangle in Gold

Layer it over white shirts or jumpers, this cuff bangle is as elegant as it is versatile.

The Pearl Next Door 9-Karat Gold, Pearl and Malachite Bracelet
Anissa Kermiche 9-Karat Gold, Pearl and Malachite Bracelet

There is something about a pearl and malachite combination that is just so elegantly festive. Obsessed.

