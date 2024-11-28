All of my favourite jewellery brands are on sale - these are the best Black Friday deals you don't want to miss
Including Sienna Miller and Bella Hadid's favourite earrings
As a shopping expert, few things beat the feeling of stumbling upon an incredible deal, so lucky for me, Black Friday is just around the corner. With several of my favourite brands offering an impressive array of discounts , it's no wonder my Black Friday 2024 shopping list is growing by the day.
I understand that Black Friday marketing from brands has become a little overwhelming, which is why I have scoured the internet and done the scrolling so you don't have to.
From discounted celebrity-loved pieces at a less than £100 price point to designer jewellery pieces, plus even some excellent ethical jewellery, we have found some must-have options to invest in now and love forever.
See below our edit of the best jewellery finds for Black Friday 2024.
Best Jewellery Black Friday 2024 deals:
Shop sale earrings
Loved by Bella Hadid and Sienna Miller, these studded earrings are currently on 20% off in both 18ct gold and sterling silver.
These earrings are the physical embodiment of party season. Featuring an oversized silhouette and crystal embellishments, you can't go wrong.
A sleek pair of huggie hoop earrings for everyday at 20% off? Yes please.
24ct gold plated, these simple yet stylish stud links are at the top of my wish-list.
Classic silver earrings are a great final touch to any look.
Shop sale necklaces
Usually seen on Taylor Swift, Vivienne Westwood's signature pearl chocker necklace is rarely on sale, so if you've been looking to invest, now is the perfect time.
Loved by Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Heaven Mayhem is commonly known for its iconic mixed metal pieces. This cord necklace is one of the brand's newest and most popular pieces to invest in.
Simple yet elegant, this everyday necklace is a great gifting option for a loved one (or yourself).
Beaded necklaces have become a firm staple this year, bring them on to winter with a deep blue colour for some classic tonal dressing.
Shop sale rings
Made of sterling silver, this Daisy London ring is great on its own or used as the perfect ring stacking base.
Currently on sale for under £100, these crystal rings come at a great value.
A chunky twist ring is another great layering piece that looks impeccable if you're looking to mix metals this season.
This elegant ring has been on my wish-list for some time now, it is officially time to invest.
For those looking to invest in a statement piece of jewellery, this chunky Daisy London ring is just divine.
Shop sale bracelets
You can never go wrong with a mixed metal situation and this link bracelet is here to prove it.
Looking for a dainty gift this Black Friday? This Monica Vinader beaded chain is currently on sale for under £50 and is sure to not dissapoint.
Because winter doesn't have to be all about somber colours, this Anni Lu beaded bracelet is the ultimate pop of dopamine for this holiday season.
Layer it over white shirts or jumpers, this cuff bangle is as elegant as it is versatile.
